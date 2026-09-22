Signs of a secret corridor and chambers discovered near Tutankhamun’s tomb

Researchers have found new signs of unknown corridors and chambers near Tutankhamun’s tomb, KV62, in the Valley of the Kings. To do so, they conducted more than 1,200 measurements across an area of about 35 square meters, Daily Star reports, according to UNN.

Details

The most mysterious find was dubbed “anomaly 7.” The measurements indicate an area of reduced density containing an almost square object with higher density. Ballard suggests that it could be a chamber containing burial objects.

Of particular interest is a possible corridor about two meters wide branching off from Tutankhamun’s burial chamber. According to geophysicist George Ballard, it may be filled with debris, which could explain why previous studies failed to detect it.

The new results have once again revived the hypothesis of British Egyptologist Nicholas Reeves, who has suggested since 2015 that a larger complex associated with Nefertiti may be hidden behind Tutankhamun’s tomb.

Additionally

Pharaoh Tutankhamun ruled Egypt approximately from 1332 to 1323 BC. Ascending the throne at the age of about 8–9, he became one of the youngest rulers in history, which is why he is often called the “boy pharaoh.”

Queen Nefertiti ruled approximately from 1353 to 1336 BC as the principal (Great) Wife of Pharaoh Akhenaten (Amenhotep IV).

It will be recalled

In Egypt, archaeologists discovered the intact tomb of an official named Sekhentiu-Ptah, containing ritual objects.