Showed Nazi gestures at the Holocaust memorial: police have launched a pre-trial investigation

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia
02:18 PM • 9250 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
01:00 PM • 15403 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
12:40 PM • 30847 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
12:29 PM • 22232 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
11:49 AM • 25547 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Exclusive
11:37 AM • 25947 views

Afraid of losing control: lawyer explains why ARMA head Duma is blocking the agency's reform

Exclusive
April 23, 08:41 AM • 32884 views

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert

April 23, 07:58 AM • 43239 views

Gas price for Ukrainians will remain unchanged for another year - Naftogaz

April 22, 06:22 PM • 65900 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

April 22, 05:32 PM • 92642 views

Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Trump in the Vatican

Publications
Exclusives
"When energy means security." How Ukrainian company RSE is creating autonomous energy during the war
April 23, 06:22 AM • 57094 views

April 23, 06:22 AM • 57094 views

Top 6 Vacuuming Mistakes You're Unknowingly Making

April 23, 06:48 AM • 53003 views

Russian drone attack on bus in Marganets: 9 dead and 32 injured, investigation launched
April 23, 08:25 AM • 13826 views

April 23, 08:25 AM • 13826 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund
11:46 AM • 28560 views

11:46 AM • 28560 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post
01:44 PM • 10480 views

01:44 PM • 10480 views
The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

02:18 PM • 9228 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

01:44 PM • 11141 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive

12:40 PM • 30841 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

11:46 AM • 29236 views

Top 6 Vacuuming Mistakes You're Unknowingly Making

April 23, 06:48 AM • 53668 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Pope Francis

Marco Rubio

Jonas Gahr Støre

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

London

Kyiv

Kharkiv

New photo of Prince Louis has been released in honor of his 7th birthday
01:53 PM • 3476 views

01:53 PM • 3476 views

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian
April 22, 03:52 PM • 32147 views

April 22, 03:52 PM • 32147 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media
April 22, 03:42 PM • 31824 views

April 22, 03:42 PM • 31824 views

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.
April 22, 10:22 AM • 61759 views

April 22, 10:22 AM • 61759 views

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about work problems before the role in Marvel
April 22, 09:58 AM • 52124 views

April 22, 09:58 AM • 52124 views
The Washington Post

Financial Times

TikTok

ChatGPT

MIM-104 Patriot

Showed Nazi gestures at the Holocaust memorial: police have launched a pre-trial investigation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2386 views

In Drobytsky Yar, three young men showed Nazi gestures at the Holocaust memorial. The police have opened a criminal case and are establishing the identities of those involved in the offense.

Showed Nazi gestures at the Holocaust memorial: police have launched a pre-trial investigation

Law enforcement officers in Kharkiv are identifying young men who desecrated the Holocaust memorial in Drobytsky Yar with a Nazi gesture. The police have launched a pre-trial investigation into the illegal actions. This is reported by the Main Department of the National Police in the Kharkiv region, reports UNN.

On April 23, a post was discovered in one of the Telegram messenger groups in which three young men at the memorial in Drohobytsky Yar spread and publicly used the symbols of the Nazi regime. Unknown persons published photos in which they showed Nazi gestures at the site of memory of the victims of the Holocaust 

- the message says.

Investigators have entered information into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 1 of Art. 436-1 (Production, distribution of communist, Nazi symbols and propaganda of communist and national socialist (Nazi) totalitarian regimes) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction of the article provides for up to five years of imprisonment, with or without confiscation of property.

Law enforcement officers are taking measures to identify persons involved in the criminal offense and bring them to justice.

Addition

The United Jewish Community of Ukraine also reported the incident, saying that three young men desecrated the Holocaust memorial in Drobytsky Yar with a Nazi gesture.

The photograph was published on one of Kharkiv's famous telegram channels. The photo shows three young men imitating a Nazi salute at the memorial in Drobytsky Yar. More than 17,000 Jews of Kharkiv and the region were shot at this place during the Second World War 

- noted in the OJCU.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergencies
Ukraine
Kharkiv
