Showed Nazi gestures at the Holocaust memorial: police have launched a pre-trial investigation

Law enforcement officers in Kharkiv are identifying young men who desecrated the Holocaust memorial in Drobytsky Yar with a Nazi gesture. The police have launched a pre-trial investigation into the illegal actions. This is reported by the Main Department of the National Police in the Kharkiv region, reports UNN.

On April 23, a post was discovered in one of the Telegram messenger groups in which three young men at the memorial in Drohobytsky Yar spread and publicly used the symbols of the Nazi regime. Unknown persons published photos in which they showed Nazi gestures at the site of memory of the victims of the Holocaust - the message says.

Investigators have entered information into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 1 of Art. 436-1 (Production, distribution of communist, Nazi symbols and propaganda of communist and national socialist (Nazi) totalitarian regimes) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction of the article provides for up to five years of imprisonment, with or without confiscation of property.

Law enforcement officers are taking measures to identify persons involved in the criminal offense and bring them to justice.

Addition

The United Jewish Community of Ukraine also reported the incident, saying that three young men desecrated the Holocaust memorial in Drobytsky Yar with a Nazi gesture.

The photograph was published on one of Kharkiv's famous telegram channels. The photo shows three young men imitating a Nazi salute at the memorial in Drobytsky Yar. More than 17,000 Jews of Kharkiv and the region were shot at this place during the Second World War - noted in the OJCU.

Vandalism on the graves of fallen Ukrainian soldiers: the detainee will be assigned a forensic psychiatric examination