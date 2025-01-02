Shooting in New York with ten wounded was not a terrorist attack

Unknown gunmen shot at people in front of a club in New York, injuring ten people. According to law enforcement officials, the attackers are still on the run.

Transmits to UNN with reference to EFE.

The shooting that took place on Wednesday night in the New York City borough of Queens, near a nightclub, and injured at least 10 people, “was not a terrorist attack,” the New York Police Department (NYPD) said.

According to the latest data, we know the following:

A group of four men opened fire on a group of people outside a nightclub in New York City, United States, on the night of Wednesday, January 01.

The armed attackers approached the scene and opened fire more than 30 times in the direction of a group of people lined up near the event, hitting several cars.

According to the city police, ten people aged 16 to 20 were injured.

Later, the alleged perpetrators fled in a car.

Police said that about 90 people were in the club where the party took place. The event at the Amazura club was held in honor of a well-known gang member who was killed in October 2023, whose birthday coincided with the New Year.

“There is zero tolerance for these senseless shootings, these acts of violence. Those responsible will be brought to justice,” said Philip Rivera of the New York Police Department.

