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Shooting at US Air Force base in New Mexico - one dead and one injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 636 views

An unknown assailant opened fire near a store at Holloman Air Force Base. As a result of the incident, one person died and another was hospitalized with injuries.

Shooting at US Air Force base in New Mexico - one dead and one injured

On Tuesday, March 17, a shooting occurred at a US Air Force base in New Mexico, resulting in one person killed and another injured. This was reported by UNN with reference to Associated Press News.

Details

It happened at Holloman Air Force Base, located near Alamogordo in southern New Mexico. According to the 49th Wing, the base was locked down around 5:30 p.m. local time due to reports of an active shooter near a store on the base.

The person injured in the shooting was taken to the hospital.

Recall

In the American state of Michigan, a shooting occurred near Temple Israel synagogue. The attacker who carried it out was later eliminated.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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