Shooting at US Air Force base in New Mexico - one dead and one injured
Kyiv • UNN
An unknown assailant opened fire near a store at Holloman Air Force Base. As a result of the incident, one person died and another was hospitalized with injuries.
On Tuesday, March 17, a shooting occurred at a US Air Force base in New Mexico, resulting in one person killed and another injured. This was reported by UNN with reference to Associated Press News.
Details
It happened at Holloman Air Force Base, located near Alamogordo in southern New Mexico. According to the 49th Wing, the base was locked down around 5:30 p.m. local time due to reports of an active shooter near a store on the base.
The person injured in the shooting was taken to the hospital.
Recall
In the American state of Michigan, a shooting occurred near Temple Israel synagogue. The attacker who carried it out was later eliminated.