Shooting at immigration office in US: three people wounded, attacker killed

On Wednesday morning, three people were injured in a shooting at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office in Dallas. According to acting ICE Director Todd Lyons, the alleged attacker died of a gunshot wound, UNN reports with reference to ABC News.

Details

According to Todd Lyons, "three people were injured at the Dallas Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office on Wednesday morning."

The shooter himself reportedly "died after a likely self-inflicted gunshot wound," Lyons told CNN.

Man arrested in US for attempting to serve court documents to Taylor Swift for deposition