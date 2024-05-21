Shmygal: the Ministry of education and science and local authorities should provide the necessary resources for generators in vocational education institutions

Ukraine actively provides educational institutions with alternative energy sources, in particular, 1,417 generators have been installed in 606 institutions, focusing on vocational education to support offline learning. This was stated by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denis Shmygal at a government meeting, writes UNN.

At the same time, we continue to provide critical infrastructure facilities with alternative means of generation. Special attention is paid to providing autonomous nutrition to educational institutions, especially for vocational education, where it is important to continue offline education. Now we have 1,417 generators for 606 educational institutions. The task of the Ministry of education and science and local authorities is to provide the necessary resources for these generators Shmygal said

Deputy Energy Minister Mykola Kolesnik calls on businesses to install backup generation and solar panels for energy self-sufficiency, which is cost-effective and will help prepare for the next heating season.