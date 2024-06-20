Shmygal spoke with the IMF about structural beacons and reforms: he expects the next tranche of $2.2 billion at the end of June

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal expects Ukraine to receive $2.2 billion from the IMF under the $15.6 billion EFF program by the end of this month, and said that he discussed with a representative of the fund the progress of reforms and the implementation of structural beacons.

We count on the support of the IMF board of directors at the end of this month, whose decision will bring Ukraine $2.2 billion under the $15.6 billion EFF program - pointed out Shmygal in Telegram.

According to him, during a meeting with the first deputy managing director of the International Monetary Fund, Gita Gopina, he thanked for the successful work on the fourth revision of the program.

"We discussed the progress of reforms and the implementation of structural beacons that formed the basis of the Ukrainian "matrix of reforms". special attention was paid to macroeconomic issues. I welcomed the decision of the G7 countries to send $50 billion to Ukraine, which will be repaid at the expense of interest on frozen Russian assets. We expect funds this year. This will strengthen the economic capacity of our state in countering Russian aggression," the prime minister said.

He expressed gratitude to the IMF for its consistent support, "which helps Ukraine to survive and continue the struggle for freedom and democratic values.

Zelenskyy meets with IMF Director Kristalina Georgieva