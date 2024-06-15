Ship sinks in Congo with 271 passengers on board

A ship with 271 passengers sank in the Democratic Republic of Congo. This was announced by the Minister of the Interior, Security and Traditional Law of the country, Jakeman Shabani, UNN reports with reference to CentralAsia.

Details

The ship HB la Saintet, carrying at least 271 people, sank near the village of Lediba in the Bolobo region of the country in the north. The ship was en route from Moushiye to Kinshasa. The government sent an investigation team and rescuers to the scene.

According to the minister, the fate of the people on board the HB la Saintet is unknown. The incident occurred on the Kwa River, a tributary of the Congo.

First ship attacked by Houthis sinks in the Red Sea