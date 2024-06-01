Shelling of Balakleya: Sinegubov spoke about the condition of the injured children

Due to the enemy shelling of Balakleya in Kharkiv region, six children are in hospitals. Two children in quite serious condition. Four received moderate injuries. This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration Oleg Sinegubov on the air of the telethon, the correspondent reports UNN.

We have six children now in hospitals, two children are quite serious. Four children received moderate injuries Sinegubov said.

According to him, today the enemy on the International Children's day struck a place of rest where several families were staying.

They came there with their children to spend the weekend. The enemy cynically struck when everyone was in their homes Sinegubov said.

According to him, the elimination of the consequences is still ongoing.

According to our information, there will be no wounded there, because everyone has already been identified. Now it's up to the doctors who are trying to save lives. The injuries are quite significant, they are of varying degrees, penetrating, shrapnel wounds to the head and body, bruises of varying severity, and injuries to the limbs - he said.

Recall

On June 1, as a result of shelling by the invaders of Balakleya, Kharkiv region, 8 children were injured.

The number of children affected by the war has increased in Ukraine