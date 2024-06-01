ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Shelling of Balakleya: Sinegubov spoke about the condition of the injured children

Shelling of Balakleya: Sinegubov spoke about the condition of the injured children

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 47778 views

As a result of the russian shelling of the city of Balakleya, Kharkiv region, 6 children were injured, 2 of whom are in serious condition, and 4 with moderate injuries.

Due to the enemy  shelling of Balakleya in Kharkiv region, six children are in hospitals. Two children in  quite serious condition. Four received moderate injuries. This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration Oleg Sinegubov on the air of the telethon, the correspondent reports  UNN.

We have six children now in hospitals, two children are quite serious. Four children received moderate injuries

Sinegubov said.

According to him, today the enemy on the International Children's day struck a place of rest where several families were staying.

They came there with their children to spend the weekend. The enemy cynically struck when everyone was in their homes

Sinegubov said.

According to him, the elimination of the consequences is still ongoing.

According to our information, there will be no wounded there, because everyone has already been identified. Now it's up to the doctors who are trying to save lives. The injuries are quite significant, they are of varying degrees, penetrating, shrapnel wounds to the head and body, bruises of varying severity, and injuries to the limbs

- he said.

On June 1, as a result of shelling by the invaders of Balakleya, Kharkiv region, 8 children were injured.

The number of children affected by the war has increased in Ukraine01.06.24, 11:19

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
kharkivKharkiv

