Sharp increase in deaths from domestic fires recorded at the beginning of the year - SES

In the last days of 2024 and early 2025, there was a significant increase in domestic fires in Ukraine, which claimed the lives of 55 citizens. On January 1 alone, 14 people died in Ukraine, which is twice as many as last year. This was reported by the press officer of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine Oleksandr Khorunzhyi during a briefing at the Media Center Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

"The number of household fires has increased significantly these days. If we talk about numbers, 865 fires occurred in 2025, compared to 653 fires in 2024 during the same period, actually from December 31 to January 6. This is 32% more than last year. Unfortunately, 55 people died during this period, which is a 41% increase. In fact, 55 people died from household fires in 8 days," Khorunzhyi said.

According to him, if we talk about the same period in 2024, then 39 people died. "That is, the increase is 41%," Khorunzhyi noted.

"There were 31 people injured compared to 27 people in the same period last year, which is about a 15% increase in the number of victims. And we are talking about domestic fires," he said.

"Only on January 1, 2025, 14 people died in fires in one day in Ukraine. Last year, this figure was 7 people. That is a 100% increase," he said.

According to Khorunzhyi, the main causes of fires include short circuits in power grids and violations of stove heating rules.

More than 9,500 fires occurred in Ukraine due to problems with power grids: there are victims