"Shakhtar" signed a promising winger who has been playing for the Brazil U-20 national team since 2025
"Shakhtar" signed a contract with 19-year-old winger Alisson from Atlético Mineiro until 2030. According to preliminary data, the transfer fee amounted to 16 million euros.
Alisson is a player of "Shakhtar"! The contract with the 19-year-old winger of the Brazil U20 national team is valid until 2030.
Alisson Santana studied at the football academy of Atlético Mineiro. Since 2022, he had a professional contract with the club, making his debut for the main team in July 2023. He has eight matches and one goal for the Brazil U20 national team.
