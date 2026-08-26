"Shakhtar" sign Genoa defender Matturro

Donetsk "Shakhtar" have completed the transfer of Uruguayan defender Alan Matturro from Italian side "Genoa." The club's press service reports, according to UNN.

The 21-year-old centre-back Alan Matturro is joining "Shakhtar" from Italian Serie A club "Genoa." The contract with the footballer runs until July 31, 2031 - the club reported.

According to the club, Matturro is a product of Uruguayan club "Defensor," making his debut for the first team in November 2021 and playing 33 matches in total (2 goals, 2 assists).

In January 2023, he moved to Italian side "Genoa," where he played 24 matches over two and a half seasons. In the 2025/26 season, he was loaned to Spanish La Liga side "Levante" (21 matches, 1 goal, 1 assist). Overall, he has 79 appearances in his professional career (3 goals, 3 assists). Winner of the Uruguayan Cup (2022).

He represented Uruguay's youth and under-20 national teams. As part of Uruguay's U20 team, he won the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup, playing all 7 matches without being substituted, scoring 1 goal and providing 1 assist; he was also awarded the "Silver Ball" as the tournament's second-best player.

Although the transfer fee was not disclosed, according to Transfermarkt, "Genoa" received €4 million for the player.

Addendum

It should be noted that this is already the sixth signing for the "Miners" during the summer off-season.

Earlier, "Shakhtar" signed wingers Bruninho from "Athletico Paranaense" for €11 million, Ryan Roberto from "Flamengo" for €9 million, and Gleiker Mendoza from "Kryvbas" for €3 million, and also took Gabriel Carvalho from "Al-Qadsiah" on loan for €1 million.

In addition, defender Oleksandr Karavaiev joined from Kyiv's "Dynamo" as a free agent.

We remind you

Subject to receiving the relevant permits, FC "Shakhtar" will play its home matches in the league phase of the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League season at "Stamford Bridge" stadium in London.