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"Shakhtar" sign Genoa defender Matturro

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

Donetsk "Shakhtar" have signed 21-year-old Uruguayan defender Alan Matturro from "Genoa." The contract runs until July 31, 2031 year.

"Shakhtar" sign Genoa defender Matturro

Donetsk "Shakhtar" have completed the transfer of Uruguayan defender Alan Matturro from Italian side "Genoa." The club's press service reports, according to UNN

The 21-year-old centre-back Alan Matturro is joining "Shakhtar" from Italian Serie A club "Genoa." The contract with the footballer runs until July 31, 2031 

- the club reported. 

According to the club, Matturro is a product of Uruguayan club "Defensor," making his debut for the first team in November 2021 and playing 33 matches in total (2 goals, 2 assists). 

In January 2023, he moved to Italian side "Genoa," where he played 24 matches over two and a half seasons. In the 2025/26 season, he was loaned to Spanish La Liga side "Levante" (21 matches, 1 goal, 1 assist). Overall, he has 79 appearances in his professional career (3 goals, 3 assists). Winner of the Uruguayan Cup (2022). 

He represented Uruguay's youth and under-20 national teams. As part of Uruguay's U20 team, he won the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup, playing all 7 matches without being substituted, scoring 1 goal and providing 1 assist; he was also awarded the "Silver Ball" as the tournament's second-best player.

Although the transfer fee was not disclosed, according to Transfermarkt, "Genoa" received €4 million for the player. 

Addendum

It should be noted that this is already the sixth signing for the "Miners" during the summer off-season. 

Earlier, "Shakhtar" signed wingers Bruninho from "Athletico Paranaense" for €11 million, Ryan Roberto from "Flamengo" for €9 million, and Gleiker Mendoza from "Kryvbas" for €3 million, and also took Gabriel Carvalho from "Al-Qadsiah" on loan for €1 million. 

In addition, defender Oleksandr Karavaiev joined from Kyiv's "Dynamo" as a free agent. 

We remind you 

Subject to receiving the relevant permits, FC "Shakhtar" will play its home matches in the league phase of the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League season at "Stamford Bridge" stadium in London. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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