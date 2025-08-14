Seven years behind bars: former Dovzhenko Film Studio engineer sentenced for embezzlement

The High Anti-Corruption Court found the former chief engineer of the O. Dovzhenko National Film Studio guilty of misappropriating property on a particularly large scale. He was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison with confiscation of part of his property. This was reported by the HACC, writes UNN.

Based on the case materials, it concerns Tymofiy Parkhomenko, who held the position of chief engineer of the film studio.

Details

On August 14, the panel of judges of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) announced a verdict in a high-profile case concerning the state enterprise "Oleksandr Dovzhenko National Feature Film Studio."

The court established that the former chief engineer of the film studio committed a criminal offense under Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - appropriation, embezzlement of property or seizure of it by abuse of official position on a particularly large scale.

According to the verdict, the accused received a sentence of seven years and six months of imprisonment. In addition, he is prohibited for three years from holding positions related to the performance of organizational, administrative, and economic functions in any enterprises or institutions, regardless of the form of ownership.

The court also ruled to confiscate half of the property owned by the convicted person.

