Seven years behind bars: former Dovzhenko Film Studio engineer sentenced for embezzlement

$41.430.02
48.080.12
ukenru
Exclusive
06:07 AM • 2900 views
There is a shortage and the situation is worsening every month: expert on private shuttle drivers
August 13, 07:25 PM • 15864 views
The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to strengthen responsibility for violating the curfew
August 13, 04:57 PM • 31650 views
Trump named condition for meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 13, 03:45 PM • 36942 views
We agreed on 5 common principles for ending the war: Zelenskyy on negotiations with the US President and European leaders
Exclusive
August 13, 02:07 PM • 38182 views
Defence City - an opportunity not to lose aviation: the Verkhovna Rada is working to support the industry
August 13, 01:29 PM • 41060 views
The number of civilian casualties in Ukraine in July reached a three-year high, with only the beginning of the Russian invasion seeing more - UN
Exclusive
August 13, 12:02 PM • 75318 views
Military observer on Mi-8: transferring control over repairs to a company with Russian ties is a risk
Exclusive
August 13, 10:06 AM • 77425 views
In Zaporizhzhia, a man shot at the TCC - police
Exclusive
August 13, 09:48 AM • 150208 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
August 13, 09:00 AM • 66578 views
Scandal at Max Korzh's concert in Poland: Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms detention of three Ukrainians
Popular news
"Coalition of the Willing": No restrictions on the Armed Forces of Ukraine and no veto on Ukraine's path to the EU and NATO in a "peace" agreementAugust 13, 11:47 PM • 7224 views
US and Russia discuss occupation of Ukraine based on Israel model - The Times sourcesPhotoAugust 14, 12:06 AM • 10125 views
Mass protests in Serbia: dozens injured reportedVideoAugust 14, 01:04 AM • 9788 views
Trump has long sought a meeting with Putin, but risks being "trapped" - The Atlantic01:32 AM • 5986 views
Russia refuses to make territorial concessions to Ukraine and maintains old war goals04:22 AM • 10405 views
Publications
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
Exclusive
August 13, 09:48 AM • 150208 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
Exclusive
August 13, 08:39 AM • 125931 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:18 AM • 116636 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?August 12, 05:43 PM • 127496 views
Legal paradox or how the Supreme Court applied the same legal norm differently in similar casesAugust 12, 04:50 PM • 98443 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Friedrich Merz
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
United Kingdom
Germany
UNN Lite
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $1000August 13, 02:38 PM • 24230 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriageAugust 13, 12:40 PM • 46808 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 100194 views
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in IbizaVideoAugust 13, 05:47 AM • 116698 views
"Shrek 5" Premiere Officially Postponed: New Cinema Release Date SetVideoAugust 12, 06:19 PM • 49340 views
Seven years behind bars: former Dovzhenko Film Studio engineer sentenced for embezzlement

Kyiv • UNN

 • 168 views

The former chief engineer of the O. Dovzhenko National Film Studio was sentenced for misappropriation of property on an especially large scale. He received seven and a half years in prison with confiscation of part of his property.

Seven years behind bars: former Dovzhenko Film Studio engineer sentenced for embezzlement

The High Anti-Corruption Court found the former chief engineer of the O. Dovzhenko National Film Studio guilty of misappropriating property on a particularly large scale. He was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison with confiscation of part of his property. This was reported by the HACC, writes UNN.

Based on the case materials, it concerns Tymofiy Parkhomenko, who held the position of chief engineer of the film studio.

Details

On August 14, the panel of judges of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) announced a verdict in a high-profile case concerning the state enterprise "Oleksandr Dovzhenko National Feature Film Studio."

The court established that the former chief engineer of the film studio committed a criminal offense under Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - appropriation, embezzlement of property or seizure of it by abuse of official position on a particularly large scale.

According to the verdict, the accused received a sentence of seven years and six months of imprisonment. In addition, he is prohibited for three years from holding positions related to the performance of organizational, administrative, and economic functions in any enterprises or institutions, regardless of the form of ownership.

The court also ruled to confiscate half of the property owned by the convicted person.

HACC extended the arrest of a defendant in the case of embezzlement of UAH 231 million during the procurement of medical equipment for cancer patients13.08.25, 11:00 • 3684 views

Stepan Haftko

CultureCrimes and emergencies
Ukraine