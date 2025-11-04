Senators predict government shutdown could end this week

A group of senators are confident that the US government shutdown could end this week, likely on Thursday. NBC News reports this, according to UNN.

Details

I think there's a chance to get it done tomorrow night... but more likely Thursday. - said Republican Markwayne Mullin.

Republican Senator Mike Rounds, who has been involved in some bipartisan talks on how to reopen the government, agreed, repeatedly stating that he is "optimistic" about ending the government shutdown this week.

I believe later this week we will fund the government, as Republicans proposed 35 days ago. - Senator Eric Schmitt stated.

However, Democrats rejected the Republican Party's argument that reopening the government would depend entirely on elections, with Senator Chris Murphy calling it "galactic brain cynical thinking."

Recall

In the US House of Representatives, a group of Democrats and Republicans presented a compromise proposal. In their opinion, this will help overcome the partisan confrontation that led to the government shutdown, which has lasted for more than a month.