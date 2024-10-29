Selfie in front of a factory: how a Kharkiv woman helped the enemy to guide missiles
Kyiv • UNN
The SBU detained an FSB informant who was adjusting missile strikes on Kharkiv using selfies. The woman took pictures against the backdrop of strategic objects and sent them to the occupiers, for which she was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
An FSB informant who corrected Russian air strikes on Kharkiv was sentenced to 10 years in prison. The woman, who worked at a local energy plant, guided enemy missiles using selfies. UNN reports this with reference to the SBU.
Details
According to the SBU, in the summer of 2022, the attacker aimed Russian missiles at the plant where she worked. In order to correct the enemy attack, the woman took a picture of herself against the backdrop of an industrial facility and sent it to the aggressor.
The Russian informant also used selfies to direct air attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops defending the regional center.
To disguise her criminal actions, the woman deleted files after each session of communication with the FSB and constantly changed her cell phones.
However, SBU officers still exposed the offender and detained her when she was preparing new coordinates for the fire attack.
The detainee's phone, which she used to adjust air strikes in the region, was seized.
According to the investigation, the enemy accomplice came to the attention of the occupiers during her trip to Moscow before the outbreak of a full-scale war. After February 24, 2022, an FSB representative remotely contacted the woman and offered her cooperation.
The court found the offender guilty under Part 3 of Art. 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized dissemination of information about the movement, movement or location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, if they can be identified on the ground, with the aim of providing such information to a state that carries out armed aggression against Ukraine).
