Secrets of space organization in small apartments: experts gave several tips

11:14 AM • 5768 views
Ukraine to begin consultations with the US on parameters of a peace agreement in Switzerland these days - Umerov
11:08 AM • 10901 views
The youngest is 18, the oldest is 58: Ukraine returned 31 civilians from BelarusPhoto
10:59 AM • 15086 views
Zelenskyy's Office announced consultations on steps to end the war "these days": who is in the Ukrainian delegation
November 21, 09:58 PM • 23231 views
Zelenskyy will have to approve US peace plan or war will continue - Trump
November 21, 07:13 PM • 39213 views
Ukraine will have to give up part of its territories - Trump
November 21, 04:45 PM • 33964 views
Ukraine, USA, and Europe will work at the advisor level to make the path to peace viable: Zelenskyy revealed details of an hour-long conversation with Vance
November 21, 04:23 PM • 35472 views
In Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on November 22: how many queues will be without electricity
November 21, 04:14 PM • 30874 views
Trump announces 'deadline' for Ukraine to accept peace plan
Exclusive
November 21, 04:05 PM • 40258 views
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
November 21, 02:48 PM • 19759 views
Ukraine may face a very difficult choice: loss of dignity or the risk of losing a key partner - ZelenskyyVideo
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
"Nothing about Ukraine should be without Ukraine" - von der Leyen on conversation with ZelenskyyNovember 22, 03:32 AM • 14027 views
Africa is cracking at the seams: huge fissures are swallowing entire cities, threatening millions of peoplePhotoNovember 22, 04:03 AM • 18888 views
Slovakia supports US peace plan: Russia to be returned to the ranks of "great powers"November 22, 04:20 AM • 14552 views
Russia attacked the Orlivka checkpoint on the border with Romania at night: there are casualties and destructionPhoto06:49 AM • 11781 views
Former French President Sarkozy to release memoirs about his 20 days in prisonPhoto07:49 AM • 11738 views
Publications
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 38104 views
Crispy and juicy chebureks: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 21, 05:13 PM • 32035 views
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
Exclusive
November 21, 04:05 PM • 40258 views
"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic OdrexPhotoVideoNovember 21, 11:38 AM • 47072 views
Gas prices in Europe and oil fall amid Trump's peace plan between Ukraine and RussiaNovember 21, 09:41 AM • 45024 views
UNN Lite
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official eventVideo08:13 AM • 10020 views
Former French President Sarkozy to release memoirs about his 20 days in prisonPhoto07:49 AM • 11981 views
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 38107 views
Daughter shared a touching confession about Bruce Willis's struggle with dementiaVideoNovember 21, 09:58 AM • 39407 views
"Miss Universe" became a representative of Mexico after the scandalPhotoVideoNovember 21, 06:32 AM • 53594 views
Secrets of space organization in small apartments: experts gave several tips

Kyiv • UNN

 • 784 views

Experts have prepared a guide with tips for residents of small apartments, studios, and compact homes. It contains ways to effectively use space to create comfortable and organized living.

Secrets of space organization in small apartments: experts gave several tips

Experts have prepared a practical guide with tips for those living in small apartments, studios, or compact homes. Experts have compiled a list of ways to effectively use space to make living more comfortable and organized, writes UNN with reference to Redfin.

Details

According to experts, which Redfin publishes in cooperation with Clutter, the easiest way to add space for things is to move upwards. The guide states that tall shelving systems, narrow cabinets, and stacked cubes will help visually elevate a room and create space for additional storage. The authors recommend installing wall shelves or ledges, including around the perimeter of the room at a level of about 30 cm from the ceiling.

Among the tips is also the use of perforated boards and wall grids, on which kitchen utensils, accessories, or office trifles can be placed. And doors and inner walls of cabinets are offered to be used with hooks and brackets.

Experts add that well-organized vertical structures can create the effect of a larger space.

Furniture that performs multiple functions

For small apartments, experts advise choosing furniture that performs a dual function. Such solutions include loft beds or models with built-in drawers. Coffee tables with a lift-top, ottomans with removable lids, or sectional sofas with internal niches also help save space.

Separately mentioned are items that are easily folded or hidden: folding tables, nested side tables, or compact writing surfaces.

Organization of small items and internal cabinet space

The guide states that small changes can significantly increase storage capacity. Vacuum bags are recommended for large seasonal items - blankets, sweaters, or pillows. And tension rods will help organize bottles, clothes, or divide the internal space of the cabinet.

It is also suggested to group small items on decorative trays to reduce visual clutter on open surfaces.

When it's better to take things out of the house

The authors of the guide suggest thinking about what items can be stored outside the home. These include seasonal clothes or equipment, bulk purchases, and items with emotional value that are rarely used.

Experts emphasize that comfort in a small space begins with thoughtful organization. Using vertical space, multifunctional furniture, and external storage solutions helps create more space and maintain order, whether it's a city center apartment, a studio, or a small house.

Addition

Learn how to properly wash, dry, and store down, wool, and synthetic jackets to preserve their warmth, shape, and appearance. Following these tips will ensure the longevity of your outerwear.

Alla Kiosak

Life hackReal Estate