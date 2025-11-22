Secrets of space organization in small apartments: experts gave several tips

Experts have prepared a practical guide with tips for those living in small apartments, studios, or compact homes. Experts have compiled a list of ways to effectively use space to make living more comfortable and organized, writes UNN with reference to Redfin.

Details

According to experts, which Redfin publishes in cooperation with Clutter, the easiest way to add space for things is to move upwards. The guide states that tall shelving systems, narrow cabinets, and stacked cubes will help visually elevate a room and create space for additional storage. The authors recommend installing wall shelves or ledges, including around the perimeter of the room at a level of about 30 cm from the ceiling.

Among the tips is also the use of perforated boards and wall grids, on which kitchen utensils, accessories, or office trifles can be placed. And doors and inner walls of cabinets are offered to be used with hooks and brackets.

Experts add that well-organized vertical structures can create the effect of a larger space.

Furniture that performs multiple functions

For small apartments, experts advise choosing furniture that performs a dual function. Such solutions include loft beds or models with built-in drawers. Coffee tables with a lift-top, ottomans with removable lids, or sectional sofas with internal niches also help save space.

Separately mentioned are items that are easily folded or hidden: folding tables, nested side tables, or compact writing surfaces.

Organization of small items and internal cabinet space

The guide states that small changes can significantly increase storage capacity. Vacuum bags are recommended for large seasonal items - blankets, sweaters, or pillows. And tension rods will help organize bottles, clothes, or divide the internal space of the cabinet.

It is also suggested to group small items on decorative trays to reduce visual clutter on open surfaces.

When it's better to take things out of the house

The authors of the guide suggest thinking about what items can be stored outside the home. These include seasonal clothes or equipment, bulk purchases, and items with emotional value that are rarely used.

Experts emphasize that comfort in a small space begins with thoughtful organization. Using vertical space, multifunctional furniture, and external storage solutions helps create more space and maintain order, whether it's a city center apartment, a studio, or a small house.

Addition

Learn how to properly wash, dry, and store down, wool, and synthetic jackets to preserve their warmth, shape, and appearance. Following these tips will ensure the longevity of your outerwear.