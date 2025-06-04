Scouts destroyed enemy radar station "Zoo-1M" worth almost $25 million

Scouts of the artillery reconnaissance brigade "Black Forest" eliminated a rare enemy radar "Zoo-1M" in one of the key directions. The mobile complex was peeled during movement in the field and covered with fire. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Land Forces in Telegram.

Details

Thanks to the skillful actions of the Ukrainian military, an attack on the enemy's radar complex was detected and adjusted during its deployment.

There is one less Russian "Zoo-1M"! The strike on the radar was directed by scouts of the "Black Forest" brigade. The price of such equipment is about 25 million US dollars. This radar is very dangerous: it accurately calculates the positions of artillery, mortars and air defense during shooting - the message says.

The "Zoo-1M" radar is used by Russia for counter-battery combat. It is quickly deployed and accurately peels reconnaissance objects. Detects barrel artillery and missile systems during firing with mines, shells, rockets.

Let us remind you

Ukrainian artillery reconnaissance soldiers "Black Forest" in one of the important directions destroyed another Russian "Tor-M2", the cost of which is about $25 million.