After the return of children abducted from Russia, their relatives will receive 50,000 hryvnias each.
02:27 PM • 4330 views

After the return of children abducted from Russia, their relatives will receive 50,000 hryvnias each.

Exclusive
02:12 PM • 12695 views

Ukraine has lost its civil aviation in its pre-war form: the industry is on the verge of extinction

01:08 PM • 16525 views

The first part of the prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine is expected on June 7 and 8 - Zelensky

Exclusive
01:05 PM • 19547 views

Housing rental subsidy for IDPs: what is the average amount and how to apply

12:45 PM • 17416 views

The European Commission proposes to extend protection for Ukrainians fleeing the war for another year - von der Leyen

Exclusive
11:35 AM • 19938 views

To be or not to be reformed? The head of ARMA is afraid of changes that may threaten her position - expert

Exclusive
10:14 AM • 29982 views

Passing the military medical commission until June 5: what you need to know for those "partially fit"

Exclusive
June 4, 09:02 AM • 35558 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, missed 22 court hearings in his case - HACC

Exclusive
June 4, 08:02 AM • 36658 views

Debt spiral. Fintech expert explained the dangers of quick loans

Exclusive
June 4, 06:24 AM • 89860 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Scouts destroyed enemy radar station "Zoo-1M" worth almost $25 million

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1644 views

Ukrainian intelligence officers of the "Black Forest" brigade destroyed a rare enemy radar station "Zoo-1M", the cost of which is estimated at 25 million dollars. This radar station is used by Russia for counter-battery combat.

Scouts destroyed enemy radar station "Zoo-1M" worth almost $25 million

Scouts of the artillery reconnaissance brigade "Black Forest" eliminated a rare enemy radar "Zoo-1M" in one of the key directions. The mobile complex was peeled during movement in the field and covered with fire. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Land Forces in Telegram.

Details

Thanks to the skillful actions of the Ukrainian military, an attack on the enemy's radar complex was detected and adjusted during its deployment.

There is one less Russian "Zoo-1M"! The strike on the radar was directed by scouts of the "Black Forest" brigade. The price of such equipment is about 25 million US dollars. This radar is very dangerous: it accurately calculates the positions of artillery, mortars and air defense during shooting

- the message says.

The "Zoo-1M" radar is used by Russia for counter-battery combat. It is quickly deployed and accurately peels reconnaissance objects. Detects barrel artillery and missile systems during firing with mines, shells, rockets.

Let us remind you

Ukrainian artillery reconnaissance soldiers "Black Forest" in one of the important directions destroyed another Russian "Tor-M2", the cost of which is about $25 million.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

WarTechnologies
Telegram
