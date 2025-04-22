$41.380.02
NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game
01:40 PM • 22304 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Exclusive
09:55 AM • 41392 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

April 22, 08:27 AM • 70876 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM • 117708 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 99454 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 216988 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 107759 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 83413 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Exclusive
April 21, 01:18 PM • 68197 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
April 21, 01:11 PM • 42250 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Scientists modified the eyes of five people to see a new color

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3356 views

Scientists have modified the vision of five people with lasers so that they can see an artificially created color "olo" that is not perceived by ordinary vision. It is described as "a blue-green of unprecedented saturation."

Scientists modified the eyes of five people to see a new color

Scientists have modified the vision of five people for the first time so that they can see a color that was previously inaccessible to the human eye.

This is reported by FastCompany, writes UNN.

Details 

According to the media, researchers managed to temporarily change the reaction of cones - light-sensitive cells in the retina of the eye - using lasers. As a result of this experiment, five participants were able to see a new artificially created color that is not perceived by normal vision.

 They called this color "olo" - a name derived from the binary code 010, which represents the cones in the eye that are activated during its perception due to this restructuring. It cannot be compared to anything people have seen, because no one has seen it except the five people who participated in the experiment.

As noted in a new study published in the journal Science Advances, the subjects of this experiment agreed to describe it as "a blue-green of unprecedented saturation."

In the Lviv region, two boys went blind after scratches from cats: doctors warn about a dangerous infection17.04.25, 13:48 • 10110 views

Can a person see new colors?

It is reported that most people see the world through three types of light-sensitive cells in the retina, called cones. They recognize red, green and blue light, allowing us to distinguish between approximately one million and 10 million colors. This is enough to notice the difference between ripe and rotten strawberries or to admire the transition of colors in the sky during sunset.

However, some people, usually women, are lucky enough to be born with a fourth type of cone. In particular, they can see up to 100 million colors, noticing nuances invisible to the rest of us. For example, where we see one shade of green grass, a person with a fourth type of cone can perceive dozens of subtle variations.

However, even among those with a genetic mutation, true tetrachromacy is rare. The brain has to adapt to process this additional input, and most screens cannot display these additional shades.

The experiment participants were unable to see millions of new colors. Instead, they glimpsed one artificial shade. They saw only one new shade - momentarily, and only while the lasers were working. To achieve the effect, it was necessary not to blink and to focus the gaze on a point. The slightest movement of the eyes destroyed perception.

Scientists have discovered a new blood type after 50 years of research15.04.25, 06:29 • 58085 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Technologies
