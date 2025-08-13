"Schedule like world champions": Pupils of SpartaBox and Favbet Foundation sections hold their first training camp

Фото: SpartaBox

During the first week, young athletes underwent an intensive training program: two training sessions a day, special physical training, cross-country running, work on equipment, swimming, and sports games. The training process is led by Volodymyr Chornyi — vice-champion of Ukraine among the elite, medalist of international tournaments, and a coach with over 30 years of experience.

"At this stage, we are focused on physical training, defensive actions, movement, and practicing techniques in pairs. But for me, it is no less important to instill discipline, responsibility, and inner resilience in children. Thanks to the support of Favbet Foundation, we can attract even more children and introduce them to this wonderful sport," said Volodymyr Chornyi.

According to the coach, the children's training schedule is close to what professional athletes and world champions use in their preparation. The goal is to motivate them and prepare them for performances at a higher level.

Photo: SpartaBox

The training camp is part of the activities of the boxing section, which operates at the SpartaBox club within the framework of the charitable initiative "Stronger Together" from Favbet Foundation. Classes are held free of charge under the guidance of experienced mentors.

The "Stronger Together" initiative is a component of the "Superhero Club" project and has been implemented by Favbet Foundation since 2023. Within the project, the foundation supports free sections for boxing, wrestling, football, and basketball for children from military families, IDPs, and other socially vulnerable categories. In addition to the sports component, the project also covers IT education and support for schoolchildren in the regions.