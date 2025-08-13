"Schedule like world champions": Pupils of SpartaBox and Favbet Foundation sections hold their first training camp

$41.430.02
48.080.12
ukenru
Exclusive
10:06 AM • 3498 views
In Zaporizhzhia, a man shot at the TCC - police
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 10715 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
09:00 AM • 10151 views
Scandal at Max Korzh's concert in Poland: Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms detention of three Ukrainians
Exclusive
08:39 AM • 17556 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
06:18 AM • 36345 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideo
06:01 AM • 27899 views
Trump to talk with Zelenskyy and European leaders on Wednesday before summit with Putin - Reuters
August 12, 05:43 PM • 56039 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
Exclusive
August 12, 03:14 PM • 81418 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
August 12, 02:45 PM • 51714 views
Reshetylova on the bill regarding the Military Ombudsman: it should be adopted next week
August 12, 01:48 PM • 92700 views
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
2.9m/s
39%
756mm
Popular news
The deputy commander of a military unit organized "remote service" and took away subordinates' paymentsPhotoAugust 13, 02:17 AM • 34842 views
Consequences of Ukraine losing control over Donetsk Oblast for the front - ISW forecastPhotoAugust 13, 02:50 AM • 31634 views
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in Ibiza05:47 AM • 29865 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideo06:39 AM • 8894 views
National Guard: Russian assault thwarted in Pokrovsk directionVideo07:26 AM • 21756 views
Publications
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 10746 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
Exclusive
08:39 AM • 17586 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideo06:18 AM • 36369 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?August 12, 05:43 PM • 56053 views
Legal paradox or how the Supreme Court applied the same legal norm differently in similar casesAugust 12, 04:50 PM • 34151 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Vasyl Malyuk
Jan Lipavský
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Odesa
Warsaw
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideo06:39 AM • 9044 views
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in Ibiza05:47 AM • 29949 views
"Shrek 5" Premiere Officially Postponed: New Cinema Release Date SetVideoAugust 12, 06:19 PM • 19462 views
Legend back in action: Eddie Van Halen's guitar to be auctioned for the first time in 40 yearsAugust 12, 03:52 PM • 27080 views
"No more time": Madonna called on Pope Leo XIV to visit GazaAugust 12, 06:40 AM • 120465 views
Actual
The Guardian
Pantsir missile system
Kh-59
The Economist
Nord Stream 2

"Schedule like world champions": Pupils of SpartaBox and Favbet Foundation sections hold their first training camp

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1774 views

A training camp for boxing section pupils is underway at the SpartaBox club.

"Schedule like world champions": Pupils of SpartaBox and Favbet Foundation sections hold their first training camp
Фото: SpartaBox

During the first week, young athletes underwent an intensive training program: two training sessions a day, special physical training, cross-country running, work on equipment, swimming, and sports games. The training process is led by Volodymyr Chornyi — vice-champion of Ukraine among the elite, medalist of international tournaments, and a coach with over 30 years of experience.

"At this stage, we are focused on physical training, defensive actions, movement, and practicing techniques in pairs. But for me, it is no less important to instill discipline, responsibility, and inner resilience in children. Thanks to the support of Favbet Foundation, we can attract even more children and introduce them to this wonderful sport," said Volodymyr Chornyi.

According to the coach, the children's training schedule is close to what professional athletes and world champions use in their preparation. The goal is to motivate them and prepare them for performances at a higher level.

Photo: SpartaBox
Photo: SpartaBox

The training camp is part of the activities of the boxing section, which operates at the SpartaBox club within the framework of the charitable initiative "Stronger Together" from Favbet Foundation. Classes are held free of charge under the guidance of experienced mentors.

The "Stronger Together" initiative is a component of the "Superhero Club" project and has been implemented by Favbet Foundation since 2023. Within the project, the foundation supports free sections for boxing, wrestling, football, and basketball for children from military families, IDPs, and other socially vulnerable categories. In addition to the sports component, the project also covers IT education and support for schoolchildren in the regions.

Lilia Podolyak

SocietySports