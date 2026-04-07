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SBU detained an FSB agent for adjusting FAB-1500 aerial bombs on Kramatorsk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1440 views

Counterintelligence detained an unemployed man who was transmitting coordinates of the Defense Forces and warehouses to the enemy. The perpetrator faces life imprisonment for treason.

SBU detained an FSB agent for adjusting FAB-1500 aerial bombs on Kramatorsk

The counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine reported the detention of a Russian FSB agent in Donetsk region. The perpetrator was adjusting the aerial attacks of the Rashists on Kramatorsk, informs  UNN.

Details

It was established that the suspect tracked the locations of personnel and equipment of the Defense Forces, which the enemy planned to strike with various types of weapons, including one-and-a-half-ton FAB-1500 aerial bombs with a winged module.

The agent was also supposed to identify and transmit to the FSB the coordinates of other potential "targets" – logistics warehouses with weapons, ammunition, and supplies of Ukrainian troops. SBU officers documented the perpetrator's reconnaissance activity step by step and detained him

- the report says.

It is indicated that the enemy task was carried out by a local unemployed person recruited by the FSB. He came to the attention of the Russian special service in Telegram channel chats looking for "easy money" in October 2025.

To collect intelligence, the perpetrator walked around the area, and if military objects were found, he marked their geolocations on Google Maps and saved the corresponding screenshots on his personal smartphone. In addition, the agent covertly inquired about defenders of Donetsk region from his acquaintances during everyday conversations

- the SBU said.

It is noted that during searches of the detainee's home, a mobile phone with evidence of working for the enemy was seized. Investigators of the Security Service informed him of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (state treason committed under martial law). The perpetrator faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Recall

Recently, the Military Counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine detained an agent of Russian special services in Volyn, who tracked the schedules and routes of Ukrzaliznytsia freight trains and then transmitted the information to the enemy.

Adjusted missile strikes on Odesa for the FSB - SBU detained a "mole" in the State Border Guard Service17.03.26, 10:37 • 4852 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
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Donetsk Oblast
Security Service of Ukraine
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