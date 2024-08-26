ukenru
SBGS conducts inspection of Dmytruk's border crossing

SBGS conducts inspection of Dmytruk's border crossing

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 84522 views

The State Border Guard Service is checking whether MP Artem Dmytruk, a suspect in the attacks, is traveling abroad. Searches were conducted on civilians and SBGSU employees who may have facilitated the illegal crossing.

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine  is checking the circumstances of the border crossing by MP Artem Dmytruk, said the spokesman for the SBGS Andriy Demchenko during a telethon, UNN reports .

“In turn, I can note that the border guards are also conducting the necessary checks, and a relevant group is working directly at the border to establish the circumstances and details of this situation,” Demchenko said.

According to him, the State Tax Service is cooperating with the investigation, but Demchenko himself refused to comment on Dmytruk's departure abroad. 

We are not entitled to disclose information about third parties regarding border crossings or detentions in accordance with applicable law

- He said.  

Recall 

MP Artem Dmytruk was served a notice of suspicion for attacking a law enforcement officer and a military man. He is summoned to the SBI investigator for investigative and procedural actions. 

Later, it became known that he fled Ukraine. In connection with the illegal departure of MP Artem Dmytruk from Ukraine , searches have already taken place at civilians and employees of the State Border Guard Service who allegedly assisted the MP in illegally crossing the border. 

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies

