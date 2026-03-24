Saratov oil refinery stopped operations after drone attack, fire broke out

$43.820.1450.680.17
ukenru
March 23, 07:55 PM • 12546 views
SBU managed to eliminate a Russian agent network operating through religious communities and prevent assassination attempts - Zelenskyy
March 23, 05:52 PM • 29153 views
There is no diesel fuel shortage in Ukraine and none is expected - expert
Exclusive
March 23, 04:59 PM • 25445 views
Bitcoin stabilizes - should one invest amid wars?
Exclusive
March 23, 04:01 PM • 25995 views
De-escalation in the Middle East - will gasoline become cheaper in Ukraine?
March 23, 03:57 PM • 24910 views
Russia plans to deploy four UAV control stations in Belarus, as well as in the occupied territories of Ukraine - President
March 23, 02:34 PM • 17241 views
Ministry of Digital Transformation proposes to restrict military personnel's access to gambling
Exclusive
March 23, 01:02 PM • 32444 views
Double taxation in Ukrainian style: how the state complicates the work of businesses in international markets
Exclusive
March 23, 09:58 AM • 41358 views
Commission for selecting the head of the State Customs Service will check Suvorov's integrity, taking into account data on his property and professional activities
March 23, 09:48 AM • 33364 views
Syrskyi announced the failure of Russian offensive attempts with "meat assaults" - Russian losses in four days exceeded 6,000 occupiers
March 23, 09:16 AM • 56269 views
Benefits for large families in 2026 - what is provided by law and how to apply for them
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+2°
0.5m/s
79%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
New oil slicks on the Dniester and dead birds found in northern MoldovaMarch 23, 09:05 PM • 12594 views
Star of "Kitchen" Kateryna Kuznetsova publicly congratulated her star father on his birthdayPhotoMarch 23, 09:52 PM • 11055 views
Oil tanks continue to burn in the port of Primorsk after the attackVideoMarch 23, 10:13 PM • 14239 views
Supernatural star Carrie Ann Fleming dies of cancer – how old was the actressMarch 23, 10:44 PM • 6036 views
There will be new settlement conditions: Nebenzya at the UN issued another portion of cynical statements regarding the war in UkraineMarch 23, 11:22 PM • 17569 views
Publications
What ginger treats: health benefits and how to consume it properlyPhotoMarch 23, 06:21 PM • 22261 views
How to disable ads on your phone: simple waysMarch 23, 03:00 PM • 27291 views
Odesa's private medicine "under investigation" due to corruption schemes and patient deathsMarch 23, 02:11 PM • 27040 views
Double taxation in Ukrainian style: how the state complicates the work of businesses in international markets
Exclusive
March 23, 01:02 PM • 32444 views
Effective Day Planning: Simple Ways to Organize Your TimePhotoMarch 23, 11:17 AM • 37754 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Benjamin Netanyahu
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Israel
Lithuania
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Star of "Kitchen" Kateryna Kuznetsova publicly congratulated her star father on his birthdayPhotoMarch 23, 09:52 PM • 11373 views
Yuliia Verba's Instagram blocked again - main account with 3 million followers disappearedPhotoMarch 23, 06:36 PM • 16766 views
Chef Hector Jimenez-Bravo announced the death of his dog ChocoPhotoMarch 23, 02:50 PM • 15166 views
Nicholas Brendon, star of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," has diedMarch 21, 01:45 PM • 64879 views
Top 4 melodramas with a tearful ending that everyone should watchMarch 21, 02:47 AM • 65669 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Instagram
Film
Series

Saratov oil refinery stopped operations after drone attack, fire broke out

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1050 views

As a result of drone strikes, a diesel fuel tank caught fire at the plant. The oil refining unit, CHP-2, and a children's center building were damaged.

Saratov oil refinery stopped operations after drone attack, fire broke out

The Saratov oil refinery suspended operations after a drone attack on the night of March 21. This was reported by sources of the Telegram channel Astra, citing emergency services data, writes UNN.

Details

According to available information, as a result of the attack, a secondary oil refining unit and a fuel storage tank were damaged.

A fire broke out on the territory of the plant – a 10,000-ton diesel fuel tank caught fire. The area of the fire reached about 400 square meters.

After the incident, the enterprise stopped operations.

Other consequences of the attack

In addition to the refinery, drone debris fell on the territory of the local CHP-2, where a cable was damaged.

Drones attacked Saratov region and damaged civilian objects05.03.26, 08:00 • 6335 views

Also, one of the drones exploded near a temporary detention center for minors. The building was damaged, a security guard was injured, and two teenagers were not harmed.

Context

Local residents reported a series of explosions in Saratov and Engels on the night of the attack. According to official data, at least two people were injured.

The Saratov refinery is one of the oldest in Russia and processes millions of tons of oil every year. According to open sources, this facility has been attacked at least 13 times since the beginning of the full-scale war.

Explosions and gunshots were heard in Ufa, Russia - the local oil refinery was under threat22.03.26, 10:28 • 6044 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Energy
War in Ukraine
Electricity