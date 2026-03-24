Saratov oil refinery stopped operations after drone attack, fire broke out

The Saratov oil refinery suspended operations after a drone attack on the night of March 21. This was reported by sources of the Telegram channel Astra, citing emergency services data, writes UNN.

Details

According to available information, as a result of the attack, a secondary oil refining unit and a fuel storage tank were damaged.

A fire broke out on the territory of the plant – a 10,000-ton diesel fuel tank caught fire. The area of the fire reached about 400 square meters.

After the incident, the enterprise stopped operations.

Other consequences of the attack

In addition to the refinery, drone debris fell on the territory of the local CHP-2, where a cable was damaged.

Drones attacked Saratov region and damaged civilian objects

Also, one of the drones exploded near a temporary detention center for minors. The building was damaged, a security guard was injured, and two teenagers were not harmed.

Context

Local residents reported a series of explosions in Saratov and Engels on the night of the attack. According to official data, at least two people were injured.

The Saratov refinery is one of the oldest in Russia and processes millions of tons of oil every year. According to open sources, this facility has been attacked at least 13 times since the beginning of the full-scale war.

Explosions and gunshots were heard in Ufa, Russia - the local oil refinery was under threat