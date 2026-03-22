Explosions and gunshots were heard in Ufa, Russia - the local oil refinery was under threat

In the night and morning of March 22, explosions were heard in the city of Ufa (Republic of Bashkortostan, Russia). The local oil refinery was hit, UNN reports with reference to Russian "media" and Telegram channels.

Details

According to the aggressor country's "media", numerous automatic rifle bursts and explosions were heard in the industrial zone.

Photos and videos also appeared online. They show a column of smoke near the oil refinery.

Additionally

The oil refinery in Ufa is located more than 1,200 kilometers from the borders of Ukraine. It has been repeatedly attacked in 2025 as well.

Recall

On the night of March 21, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck facilities at the Saratov oil refinery in Russia, which supplies fuel to the occupation army.