A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 35129 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 47859 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 54979 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 69830 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 54508 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 4118 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 7920 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 13468 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 34769 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 36571 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Sale of Medvedchuk's paintings: ARMA has selected a company to conduct the auction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18158 views

The National Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) has selected a company to auction paintings and icons from Viktor Medvedchuk's collection through the Prozorro.Sale system,

Sale of Medvedchuk's paintings: ARMA has selected a company to conduct the auction

The National Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) has selected a company to hold an auction of paintings from Viktor Medvedchuk's collection. This was stated by the head of the ARMA Olena Duma, reports UNN.

Details

Soon, the paintings by collaborator Viktor Medvedchuk will be sold through the Prozorro.Sale system. The tender committee has selected the winner. Tender Online PE became the seller of the collection of 136 paintings and icons

- Elena Duma stated. 

In addition, the agency, after an appeal to the Ministry of Culture, experts from the National Art Museum of Ukraine examined 285 paintings. Of these, 112 paintings were recognized as having cultural and historical value.

Almost all of them are works by famous Ukrainian artists: more than 100 paintings from Medvedchuk's collection are of cultural value21.05.24, 22:08 • 56611 views

Recall

In May, the arrested 92-meter yacht Royal Romance, which previously belonged to Viktor Medvedchuk, acquired the status of a Ukrainian vessel subject to the jurisdiction of Ukraine.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Politics
