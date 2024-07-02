Sale of Medvedchuk's paintings: ARMA has selected a company to conduct the auction

The National Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) has selected a company to hold an auction of paintings from Viktor Medvedchuk's collection. This was stated by the head of the ARMA Olena Duma, reports UNN.

Details

Soon, the paintings by collaborator Viktor Medvedchuk will be sold through the Prozorro.Sale system. The tender committee has selected the winner. Tender Online PE became the seller of the collection of 136 paintings and icons - Elena Duma stated.

In addition, the agency, after an appeal to the Ministry of Culture, experts from the National Art Museum of Ukraine examined 285 paintings. Of these, 112 paintings were recognized as having cultural and historical value.

Almost all of them are works by famous Ukrainian artists: more than 100 paintings from Medvedchuk's collection are of cultural value

Recall

In May, the arrested 92-meter yacht Royal Romance, which previously belonged to Viktor Medvedchuk, acquired the status of a Ukrainian vessel subject to the jurisdiction of Ukraine.