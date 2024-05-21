Almost all of them are works by famous Ukrainian artists: more than 100 paintings from Medvedchuk's collection are of cultural value

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Almost all of them are works by famous Ukrainian artists: more than 100 paintings from Medvedchuk's collection are of cultural value

Kyiv  •  UNN

112 paintings belonging to the traitor Viktor Medvedchuk have been recognized as having historical and cultural value and will be transferred for preservation to the National Museum of Ukraine.

More than a hundred paintings of the state traitor Viktor Medvedchuk are recognized as having historical and cultural value. They are planned to be transferred to the National Museum of Ukraine for preservation, reports UNN with reference to the ARMA.

112 paintings by Medvedchuk are recognized as having historical and cultural value. Art experts confirmed this with their conclusion, which is available to the ARMA.  almost all paintings are works of famous Ukrainian artists of the XX century 

- the message says. 

Details

According to ARMA, in general, experts of the National Art Museum of Ukraine examined 285 paintings that have been stored there since 2022. Of these, 112 paintings are recognized as having cultural and historical value. 

ARMA: Medvedchuk's yacht flying Ukrainian flag will make it impossible for his lawyers to prevent its sale16.05.24, 15:08 • 20191 view

"Consequently, during the next meeting of the Competition Commission, the issue of suspending the procedure for selling these paintings and transferring them to the National Museum of Ukraine for preservation will be resolved. Works that have no cultural or historical value will be sold through the electronic platform "Prozoro.Sales". Funds from sales will replenish the budget of Ukraine," the ARMA added. 

Add

The ARMA notes that the paintings previously belonged to the collaborator and traitor Viktor Medvedchuk and were arrested as part of criminal proceedings. Later, by a court decision, they were transferred to the ARMA for sale. On April 19, ARMA announced the beginning of the implementation of Medvedchuk's paintings. At the same time, at the initiative of the National Agency, to preserve the cultural heritage of Ukraine, the inspection of paintings was initiated to attract experts to conduct an art history examination.

Medvedchuk's luxury yacht acquires status of Ukrainian vessel - ARMA15.05.24, 11:06 • 18712 views

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsCulture
ukraineUkraine

