Almost all of them are works by famous Ukrainian artists: more than 100 paintings from Medvedchuk's collection are of cultural value

More than a hundred paintings of the state traitor Viktor Medvedchuk are recognized as having historical and cultural value. They are planned to be transferred to the National Museum of Ukraine for preservation, reports UNN with reference to the ARMA.

112 paintings by Medvedchuk are recognized as having historical and cultural value. Art experts confirmed this with their conclusion, which is available to the ARMA. almost all paintings are works of famous Ukrainian artists of the XX century - the message says.

Details

According to ARMA, in general, experts of the National Art Museum of Ukraine examined 285 paintings that have been stored there since 2022. Of these, 112 paintings are recognized as having cultural and historical value.

"Consequently, during the next meeting of the Competition Commission, the issue of suspending the procedure for selling these paintings and transferring them to the National Museum of Ukraine for preservation will be resolved. Works that have no cultural or historical value will be sold through the electronic platform "Prozoro.Sales". Funds from sales will replenish the budget of Ukraine," the ARMA added.

Add

The ARMA notes that the paintings previously belonged to the collaborator and traitor Viktor Medvedchuk and were arrested as part of criminal proceedings. Later, by a court decision, they were transferred to the ARMA for sale. On April 19, ARMA announced the beginning of the implementation of Medvedchuk's paintings. At the same time, at the initiative of the National Agency, to preserve the cultural heritage of Ukraine, the inspection of paintings was initiated to attract experts to conduct an art history examination.

