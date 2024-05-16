ARMA: Medvedchuk's yacht flying Ukrainian flag will make it impossible for his lawyers to prevent its sale

Since the yacht Royal Romance, previously owned by Viktor Medvedchuk, is now considered a Ukrainian vessel, previous attempts to change the flag, which were sometimes not entirely legal, can no longer be carried out. This was stated by the head of the ARMA Olena Duma during a telethon, UNN reports.

Any actions by Medvedchuk's lawyers, which are not always legal and were previously aimed at changing the flag, can no longer be taken. Consequently, they will not be able to prevent the yacht from being sold in this way, to introduce false information or to prevent the auction itself from taking place - Duma said.

Recall

The arrested 92-meter yacht Royal Romance, formerly owned by Viktor Medvedchuk, has been granted the status of a Ukrainian vessel subject to the jurisdiction of Ukraine.