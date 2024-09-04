Russia's strike on Poltava has already injured 298 people
As a result of an enemy attack on an educational institution in Poltava, the number of victims has increased to 298. Earlier, 53 people were reported dead as a result of the attack.
Earlier, 53 people were reported dead as a result of an enemy attack on an educational institution in Poltava.