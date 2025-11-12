Russia's plans for the first half of 2026 and the geopolitical situation around Ukraine: Budanov reported to Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov. In addition to non-public details, they discussed Russian plans for the first half of 2026, as well as key aspects of the geopolitical situation around Ukraine, UNN reports.

Report by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov. Many non-public details. Among the things we can talk about publicly, Kyrylo reported on available data regarding Russian plans for the first half of next year, as well as key aspects of the geopolitical situation around Ukraine. We are tracking Russian connections in key regions of the world and limiting them. - Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy and Budanov also discussed military intelligence operations – together with our other forces.

I instructed to carry out some measures in the interests of Ukraine. - the Head of State summarized.

