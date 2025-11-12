Russia's plans for the first half of 2026 and the geopolitical situation around Ukraine: Budanov reported to Zelenskyy

$42.010.06
"Minister of Justice and Minister of Energy cannot remain in office" — Zelenskyy's statement
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 2872 views
Incident at the "Oleksandriya" - "Polissya" match: what the police say
12:03 PM • 11940 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine withdrew from positions near Rivnopil in Zaporizhzhia
Exclusive
November 12, 07:33 AM • 30881 views
How to prepare your body for winter: advice from a nutritionist
November 12, 06:19 AM • 56701 views
Government dismisses Halushchenko from post of Minister of Justice
November 11, 03:57 PM • 77987 views
Operation "Midas": law enforcement documented the transfer of funds to Chernyshov
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 119772 views
Pyrotechnics, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management
November 11, 01:20 PM • 55914 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the strike on the oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg region.
November 11, 01:01 PM • 83975 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector
Exclusive
November 11, 12:30 PM • 68599 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Popular news
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - survey
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second season
Dates: benefits and harms
Kyiv court chooses pre-trial detention for Dmytro Basov - a figure in the "Mindich tapes"
The Ministry of Education and Science held elections for the rector of the State Biotechnological University within six months
The Ministry of Education and Science held elections for the rector of the State Biotechnological University within six months
Budgeting for the Christmas holidays
Dates: benefits and harms
Pyrotechnics, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 119777 views
Top 5 recipes for syrnyky: fluffy, tender, savory, steamed, and with banana
Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcy
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second season
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - survey
Timothée Chalamet reportedly broke up with Kylie Jenner
Sotheby's has a big prize at stake: the Lauder billionaire collection could fetch $500 million
Russia's plans for the first half of 2026 and the geopolitical situation around Ukraine: Budanov reported to Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1020 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov. Russian plans for the first half of 2026 and the geopolitical situation were discussed.

Russia's plans for the first half of 2026 and the geopolitical situation around Ukraine: Budanov reported to Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov. In addition to non-public details, they discussed Russian plans for the first half of 2026, as well as key aspects of the geopolitical situation around Ukraine, UNN reports.

Report by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov. Many non-public details. Among the things we can talk about publicly, Kyrylo reported on available data regarding Russian plans for the first half of next year, as well as key aspects of the geopolitical situation around Ukraine. We are tracking Russian connections in key regions of the world and limiting them.

- Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy and Budanov also discussed military intelligence operations – together with our other forces.

I instructed to carry out some measures in the interests of Ukraine.

- the Head of State summarized.

"Both ordinary and Ukrainian long-range sanctions are working": Zelenskyy received an intelligence report on Russia's loss of $37 billion in oil and gas revenues12.11.25, 14:42 • 7430 views

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
War in Ukraine
Kyrylo Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine