Massive Russian drone attack on Odesa claimed one life, 14 people injured, including rescuers

In Odesa, as a result of a massive attack by Russian forces with drones, one person died, the number of victims increased to 14, including three rescuers, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and the Office of the Prosecutor General reported on Friday, showing the consequences, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, on the night of June 20, the armed forces of the Russian Federation carried out a massive drone attack on Odesa. According to preliminary information, the enemy used at least 10 UAVs. The city's civilian infrastructure was hit.

As a result of the attack, one person died, and another 14 received injuries of varying severity. Among the victims are three rescuers. Data on other possible victims are being clarified - the prosecutor's office reported.

Three firefighters, according to the State Emergency Service, were injured during the firefighting and rescue efforts when structures collapsed on the rescuers; they are in the hospital in stable condition.

A 23-story building, several other multi-story residential buildings, one of which was completely destroyed, outbuildings, an educational institution, shops, and citizens' cars were damaged.

The inspection is ongoing, and the full list of destruction and damage is being established.

Odesa under attack: 7 houses damaged, 13 people injured - SES