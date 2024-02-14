Russia's attack on Selydove: the main attack was on the maternity ward of the hospital, a baby was rescued - Ministry of Internal Affairs

On the night of February 14, three people were killed and 12 others were wounded in an enemy attack on Selydove, Donetsk region. The main blow was to the maternity ward of a local hospital, and a 6-month-old child was saved. This was reported by Interior Minister Igor Klimenko, UNN reports.



A difficult night in Selydove, Donetsk region: the enemy shelled a medical facility and a house. 15 people were injured: 3 were killed (including a child and a pregnant woman), and 12 others were wounded (including 4 children) - Klimenko wrote on social media.

Details

According to him, the occupants attacked the hospital around 1 am. The main blow was to the maternity ward. At that time, there were almost 200 people in the hospital, dozens of patients were in serious condition. They were evacuated to other medical institutions in the region.

Rescuers managed to save a 6-month-old baby. 6 people, including a child, were injured. The bodies of 3 people were recovered from the rubble, including a child born in 2015 - said Klymenko.

In addition, the Russian military hit a 5-story residential building. The entire entrance was completely destroyed. One person was rescued from the rubble, 6 people were injured. Among them are 3 children born in 2007, 2011 and 2016.

Ministry of Health: six patients wounded, including a 6-month-old child, 32 evacuated