Ministry of Health: six patients wounded, including a 6-month-old child, 32 evacuated

A pregnant woman and a mother with her 8-year-old child were killed in a night attack by the Russian army on a hospital in Donetsk region. Six other patients, including a 6-month-old child, were injured. This was reported on Wednesday by the press service of the Ministry of Health, UNN writes.

It is also noted that at least one hospital employee is among the victims. However, the data is still being clarified.

32 patients who were not injured were evacuated, the Ministry of Health said.

Child and pregnant woman among three victims of Russian missile strike on Selydove - RMA