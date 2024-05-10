Russians wounded one resident of Donetsk region overnight - Filashkin

Yesterday, on May 9, Russian invaders injured one resident of Donetsk region. This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Donetsk regional state administration Vadym Filashkin, UNN reports .

Details

On May 9, Russians wounded 1 resident of Donetsk region - in Horoshne. the statement reads

As the head of the RSA emphasized, the total number of Russian casualties in Donetsk region excludes Mariupol and Volnovakha.

