Russians wounded one resident of Donetsk region overnight - Filashkin
Kyiv • UNN
One resident of Donetsk region was wounded by Russian occupants on May 9, the head of the Donetsk regional state administration said.
Details
On May 9, Russians wounded 1 resident of Donetsk region - in Horoshne.
As the head of the RSA emphasized, the total number of Russian casualties in Donetsk region excludes Mariupol and Volnovakha.
