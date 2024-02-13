ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

russians will conduct house-to-house visits in occupied Luhansk region to campaign on the eve of illegal elections - head of RSA

russians will conduct house-to-house visits in occupied Luhansk region to campaign on the eve of illegal elections - head of RSA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23385 views

Starting February 17, russians in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region of Ukraine will conduct door-to-door visits to force residents to vote in illegal elections.

On February 17, the occupiers will start door-to-door visits to the population of the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region. This was announced by the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Artem Lysogor in Telegram, UNN reports.

Teams formed from members of precinct election commissions will ask Luhansk residents who they plan to vote for. If they do not like the answer, they will campaign for a single candidate. Relevant printed materials have already been prepared

- Lysogor wrote.

This anti-democratic phenomenon will last until March 7, he added.

Recall

In the temporarily occupied territories, russians continue their campaigning ahead of the illegal elections. Residents are becoming victims of phone terror, receiving calls with "polls" about voting.

British intelligence: Russia will use pseudo-elections in TOT to create the impression of legitimacy of the invasion17.12.23, 13:09 • 39574 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
artem-lysohorArtem Lisogor
luhanskLuhansk

