russians will conduct house-to-house visits in occupied Luhansk region to campaign on the eve of illegal elections - head of RSA

On February 17, the occupiers will start door-to-door visits to the population of the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region. This was announced by the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Artem Lysogor in Telegram, UNN reports.

Teams formed from members of precinct election commissions will ask Luhansk residents who they plan to vote for. If they do not like the answer, they will campaign for a single candidate. Relevant printed materials have already been prepared - Lysogor wrote.

This anti-democratic phenomenon will last until March 7, he added.

In the temporarily occupied territories, russians continue their campaigning ahead of the illegal elections. Residents are becoming victims of phone terror, receiving calls with "polls" about voting.

