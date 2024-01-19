Russians try to cut the only road to Avdiivka - Barabash

Russian occupants are trying to cut the only road to Avdiivka. This was reported by the head of the Avdiivka city military administration Vitaliy Barabash on one of the Ukrainian TV channels, according to a correspondent of UNN.

The situation is very tense. The enemy is trying to cut the road (to Avdiivka - ed.) first. Unfortunately, we have only one road, we have no other logistics. That's why they are throwing all their efforts at it... Russians are pressing everywhere, there are dozens of attacks on the city - Barabash said.

Addendum

Ivan Tymochko, head of the Army Reserves Council, said that the Russians had failed their initial plan of action in the Avdiivka sector and were now acting on the situation.