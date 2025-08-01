Russians shelled Zaporizhzhia district: one person killed, another wounded

One man was wounded, one died as a result of enemy strikes on Zaporizhzhia district. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (RMA) Ivan Fedorov.

Russians continue attacks on Zaporizhzhia region. In Veselianka, a 63-year-old man died as a result of a hit on a private house. - Fedorov wrote in his Telegram channel.

According to him, in Malokaterynivka, a house was damaged due to shelling, and a fire broke out. A 65-year-old man was wounded. He is being provided with all necessary assistance.

Recall

Information about the alleged occupation of Kamianka in the Zaporizhzhia direction is not true. Despite the enemy's assault actions, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding the defense, and the situation is personally controlled by Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi.