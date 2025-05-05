Russians shelled Sumy region almost 100 times, there are dead and wounded

As a result of Russian shelling of Sumy region, one person died and three were wounded in a day. Almost 100 enemy shellings were recorded, there is damage to civilian infrastructure, a food industry enterprise, the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported on Monday in Telegram, UNN writes.

Details

"As a result of Russian shelling of the region during the day, one person was killed in the Velykopysariv community, and three civilians were wounded in the Bilopil community," the statement said.

During the day, from the morning of May 4 to the morning of May 5, 2025, Russian troops, as noted, carried out almost 100 shellings of 28 settlements in 12 territorial communities of the region. Most of the shellings were recorded in Sumy, Shostka and Konotop districts.

The enemy, as indicated, actively used guided aerial bombs, dropping VOGs from UAVs and FPV drones: 20 drops of VOGs from UAVs; almost 20 strikes by KABs; almost 20 attacks by FPV drones.

According to the RMA, civilian infrastructure objects were damaged and destroyed:

in the Velykopysariv community, a private residential building was damaged;

in the Bilopil community, 9 private households, civilian infrastructure objects, and 5 cars were damaged;

in the Konotop community, non-residential premises were damaged;

in the Vorozhbyan community, the premises of a food industry enterprise were damaged.

