Russians shelled Sumy region almost 100 times, there are dead and wounded

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea
Exclusive
06:29 AM • 5112 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

Exclusive
06:08 AM • 11957 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 3, 09:33 AM • 87120 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 138769 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 145691 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 94802 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 92290 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 97914 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 66059 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM • 78155 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Popular news

Ammunition is detonating, fire has spread to houses: 85 hectares are already burning in Kharkiv region

May 4, 09:33 PM • 15241 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize multiple citizenship by the end of 2025

May 4, 09:54 PM • 11206 views

Trump threatens Russia with "Graham sanctions" if it doesn't reconsider its behavior

May 4, 10:18 PM • 10839 views

The Houthis threaten a complete air blockade of Israel by attacking airports

May 4, 11:54 PM • 6014 views

In Russia, they complain about a UAV attack on Moscow, Domodedovo airport is closed

May 5, 01:07 AM • 11845 views
Publications

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM • 145691 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM • 70566 views

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM • 100952 views
UNN Lite

Two million people attended Lady Gaga's free concert in Brazil

May 4, 04:24 PM • 15091 views

Star Wars Day: Facts About the Film Saga That Will Surprise You

May 4, 04:30 AM • 33144 views

Jennifer Lopez's Style Evolution at the Met Gala: From Debut to Stunning Looks

May 2, 06:47 PM • 46881 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

May 2, 05:00 PM • 97914 views

Kensington Palace Shared a New Portrait of Princess Charlotte for Her 9th Birthday

May 2, 02:45 PM • 45017 views
Russians shelled Sumy region almost 100 times, there are dead and wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 544 views

During the day, the Russians shelled Sumy region almost 100 times, killing one person and wounding three. Infrastructure, housing and a food industry enterprise were damaged.

Russians shelled Sumy region almost 100 times, there are dead and wounded

As a result of Russian shelling of Sumy region, one person died and three were wounded in a day. Almost 100 enemy shellings were recorded, there is damage to civilian infrastructure, a food industry enterprise, the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported on Monday in Telegram, UNN writes.

Details

"As a result of Russian shelling of the region during the day, one person was killed in the Velykopysariv community, and three civilians were wounded in the Bilopil community," the statement said.

During the day, from the morning of May 4 to the morning of May 5, 2025, Russian troops, as noted, carried out almost 100 shellings of 28 settlements in 12 territorial communities of the region. Most of the shellings were recorded in Sumy, Shostka and Konotop districts.

The enemy, as indicated, actively used guided aerial bombs, dropping VOGs from UAVs and FPV drones: 20 drops of VOGs from UAVs; almost 20 strikes by KABs; almost 20 attacks by FPV drones.

According to the RMA, civilian infrastructure objects were damaged and destroyed:

  • in the Velykopysariv community, a private residential building was damaged;
    • in the Bilopil community, 9 private households, civilian infrastructure objects, and 5 cars were damaged;
      • in the Konotop community, non-residential premises were damaged;
        • in the Vorozhbyan community, the premises of a food industry enterprise were damaged.

          Russia attacked Ukraine with 2 ballistic missiles and 116 drones: 42 drones were shot down05.05.25, 09:25 • 580 views

          Julia Shramko

          Julia Shramko

          War
          Ukraine
