Russians shelled 8 communities in Sumy region at night and in the morning

On the night of May 20, as of this morning , Russian troops fired 11 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 49 explosions were recorded. The Russian army opened fire with mortars, artillery and aircraft. UNN reports this with reference to the Sumy RMA.

Details

Reportedly, Mykolaivka, Khotyn, Bilopil, Novoslobid, Esman, Shalyhyne, Seredyno-Bud and Sveska communities were subjected to hostile attacks.

Shalygynska community: the enemy fired from mortars (5 explosions).

Bilopilska community: mortar shelling (10 explosions).

Seredyno-Budska community: shelling with cannon artillery was recorded (4 explosions).

Mykolaivska community: Russians fired from cannon artillery (2 explosions).

Khotyn community: an enemy UAV dropped a "VOG" type munition (2 explosions).

Esman community: The enemy dropped 7 mines on the territory of the community.

Novoslobidska community: mortar shelling (11 explosions).

Sveska community: mortar shelling was recorded (8 explosions).

