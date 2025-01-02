Russians opened fire on a minibus in Kherson in the morning: three people were injured

In the morning, Russian troops opened fire on a taxi in Kherson, injuring three people, the Kherson RMA reported on Telegram on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"Russians fired at a shuttle bus in the Korabelny district of Kherson," the RMA said.

According to Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson MVA, the occupiers attacked public transport around 11:00 a.m. "There were passengers on board the bus, which belongs to a private carrier," Mrochko wrote on Telegram.

According to the RMA, "three men were injured as a result of the enemy attack. They sustained explosive injuries, contusions and shrapnel wounds to their legs. They were taken to hospital.

Addendum

At night, according to the RMA, the Russian army attacked Mykhailivka, Beryslav district. The enemy fired at the village from a tank. As a result of the "arrivals", the local house of culture was damaged. Local residents were not injured.

According to the head of Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, 37 settlements of Kherson region came under enemy fire and air strikes over the past day, including Kherson. [Russian troops hit social infrastructure; residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, damaged 5 high-rise buildings and 7 private houses. The occupiers also damaged gas pipelines, outbuildings, garages and private cars. Two people were killed and 6 others were injured as a result of the Russian aggression, Prokudin said.