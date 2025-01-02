ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 155683 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 131761 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 139081 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 136853 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 176274 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111650 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 168047 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104641 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114004 views

Russians opened fire on a minibus in Kherson in the morning: three people were injured

Russians opened fire on a minibus in Kherson in the morning: three people were injured

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25400 views

Russian troops fired at a taxi in the Korabelny district of Kherson at 11:00. Three men were wounded and taken to hospital.

In the morning, Russian troops opened fire on a taxi in Kherson, injuring three people, the Kherson RMA reported on Telegram on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"Russians fired at a shuttle bus in the Korabelny district of Kherson," the RMA said.

According to Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson MVA, the occupiers attacked public transport around 11:00 a.m. "There were passengers on board the bus, which belongs to a private carrier," Mrochko wrote on Telegram.

According to the RMA, "three men were injured as a result of the enemy attack. They sustained explosive injuries, contusions and shrapnel wounds to their legs. They were taken to hospital.

Addendum

At night, according to the RMA, the Russian army attacked Mykhailivka, Beryslav district. The enemy fired at the village from a tank. As a result of the "arrivals", the local house of culture was damaged. Local residents were not injured.

According to the head of Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, 37 settlements of Kherson region came under enemy fire and air strikes over the past day, including Kherson. [Russian troops hit social infrastructure;  residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, damaged 5 high-rise buildings and 7 private houses. The occupiers also damaged gas pipelines, outbuildings, garages and private cars. Two people were killed and 6 others were injured as a result of the Russian aggression, Prokudin said.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
khersonKherson

