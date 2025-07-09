Russians hit Kharkiv region with a missile: there is an injured

In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops launched, preliminarily, a missile strike on the Pechenihy community, with one person reported injured, said Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Russian troops shelled the territory of the Pechenihy community. Preliminarily, the enemy struck with a missile - wrote Syniehubov.

According to him, two houses caught fire.

As a result of the enemy strike on the Pechenihy community, there is one injured person. Medics provided assistance to a 61-year-old man. Hospitalization is not required - Syniehubov reported.

Addition

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, during the past day, Kharkiv and 8 settlements in the Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy attacks. As a result of the shelling, one person died, and four were injured: a 68-year-old man died in Kupyansk, and 65-year-old and 66-year-old women were injured; a 71-year-old man was injured in the village of Monachynivka; a 52-year-old man was injured in the village of Hryhorivka.

The enemy attacked the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv with 5 UAVs. The enemy also actively used various types of weapons in the Kharkiv region: 8 unguided aerial missiles; 10 KABs; 4 Shahed-type UAVs; 10 Geran-2 type UAVs; 2 FPV drones.

Civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged and destroyed in four districts. In particular, in the Chuhuiv district, power grids were damaged (Hrakove village), buildings of a state enterprise (Pechenihy settlement); in the Izium district, a combine harvester was destroyed, and about 50 hectares of wheat on the root and 50 hectares of post-harvest residues were destroyed by fire (Borova community).

