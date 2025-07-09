$41.850.05
Lawyer on the selection of the head of the BEB: holding competitions did not solve the task of creating a transparent system
Lawyer on the selection of the head of the BEB: holding competitions did not solve the task of creating a transparent system
09:54 AM
Ukraine won the case against Russia at the ECHR: what it's about
09:36 AM
Chinese citizens detained for attempting to transfer secret data on the Neptun missile system
07:10 AM
Russian attacks: it became known how many people died in Mykolaiv since the beginning of the war
July 9, 05:59 AM
711 out of a record 728 drones neutralized over Ukraine, all cruise missiles shot down out of 7 cruise missiles and 6 "Kinzhal" missiles
July 9, 05:26 AM
Trump's Customs War with the EU: How will it end and how will it affect Ukraine?
July 9, 03:42 AM
Lutsk survived the most massive drone and missile attack: numerous fires broke out
July 8, 05:10 PM
Putin says "a lot of crap" about Ukraine: Trump announced a "small surprise" for the Russian dictator
July 8, 04:34 PM
70% of NABU cases against MPs are in no way related to corruption - MP and member of the TCC Buzhanskyi
July 8, 03:56 PM
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Trump's Customs War with the EU: How will it end and how will it affect Ukraine?
July 9, 05:26 AM
Case "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia": ECHR to announce decision today
July 9, 04:00 AM
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
July 8, 03:56 PM
A purchase with a political flavor: ARMA ordered a luxury special vehicle from a company linked to Poroshenko
July 8, 02:33 PM
Russians hit Kharkiv region with a missile: there is an injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 297 views

Russian troops shelled the Pechenihy community in the Kharkiv region, presumably with a missile. Two houses caught fire, a 61-year-old man was injured, but hospitalization was not required.

Russians hit Kharkiv region with a missile: there is an injured

In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops launched, preliminarily, a missile strike on the Pechenihy community, with one person reported injured, said Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Russian troops shelled the territory of the Pechenihy community. Preliminarily, the enemy struck with a missile

- wrote Syniehubov.

According to him, two houses caught fire.

As a result of the enemy strike on the Pechenihy community, there is one injured person. Medics provided assistance to a 61-year-old man. Hospitalization is not required

- Syniehubov reported.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, during the past day, Kharkiv and 8 settlements in the Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy attacks. As a result of the shelling, one person died, and four were injured: a 68-year-old man died in Kupyansk, and 65-year-old and 66-year-old women were injured; a 71-year-old man was injured in the village of Monachynivka; a 52-year-old man was injured in the village of Hryhorivka.

The enemy attacked the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv with 5 UAVs. The enemy also actively used various types of weapons in the Kharkiv region: 8 unguided aerial missiles; 10 KABs; 4 Shahed-type UAVs; 10 Geran-2 type UAVs; 2 FPV drones.

Civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged and destroyed in four districts. In particular, in the Chuhuiv district, power grids were damaged (Hrakove village), buildings of a state enterprise (Pechenihy settlement); in the Izium district, a combine harvester was destroyed, and about 50 hectares of wheat on the root and 50 hectares of post-harvest residues were destroyed by fire (Borova community).

Police showed the consequences of Russian attacks.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Kharkiv Oblast
