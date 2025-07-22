$41.820.07
Russians hit a house in Kramatorsk with a KAB: a child died

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1068 views

On the night of July 22, Russian troops attacked Kramatorsk with a guided aerial bomb, hitting an apartment building. As a result of the strike, a boy born in 2015 died, and five more people were injured.

Russians hit a house in Kramatorsk with a KAB: a child died

In the Donetsk region, Russian troops launched an airstrike on Kramatorsk, killing a child and injuring five others, Oleksandr Honcharenko, head of the Kramatorsk City Military Administration, reported on Facebook on Tuesday, writes UNN.

In Kramatorsk, Russians hit a residential building and killed a child. On the night of July 22, Russians struck Kramatorsk with a KAB (guided aerial bomb).

- Honcharenko wrote.

Details

According to him, the hit occurred in an apartment building, and a fire broke out.

"As of 7:30, one fatality is known, a boy born in 2015. Five more people were injured, and they are receiving qualified medical assistance," Honcharenko reported.

Addition

According to Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, on July 21, Russians killed 3 residents of Donetsk region: in Kramatorsk, Kostiantynivka, and Zarichne. Another 12 people in the region were injured during the day.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Donetsk Oblast
Kramatorsk
