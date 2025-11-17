Russians have 4 km left to Huliaipole - Institute for the Study of War

Russian occupiers are 4 kilometers away from the settlement of Huliaipole, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Institute for the Study of War.

Details

The enemy is trying to isolate Huliaipole from the northeast in order to support efforts to capture the settlement from the east. According to ISW, the Russians are advancing towards Huliaipole and the T-0401 Pokrovske-Huliaipole highway.

The Institute for the Study of War also clarified that, according to the Ukrainian OSINT project DeepState, the Russians have gained the ability to penetrate Ukrainian defenses up to five kilometers from the front line.

Recall

Recently, the Russians have been using foggy weather for attacks along the entire front. In particular, this is happening in the Pokrovske, Velykomykhailivka, and Huliaipole directions.