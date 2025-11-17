Russians have 4 km left to Huliaipole - Institute for the Study of War

$42.040.02
Zelenskyy and Macron signed an agreement to strengthen Ukraine: it is about the acquisition of defense equipment
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 17603 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
06:58 AM • 15511 views
Russia attacked port infrastructure in Odesa region, energy and railway - Deputy Prime Minister
06:27 AM • 13081 views
IMF mission begins work in Kyiv: discusses new program with Ukraine
05:28 AM • 16732 views
Trump: Republicans consider bill on sanctions against countries trading with Russia - Bloomberg
November 17, 04:30 AM • 14615 views
Ukraine faces unprecedented housing crisis due to war: UN announces figures
November 16, 06:56 PM • 24769 views
Ukraine's national football team advances to the 2026 World Cup playoffs after defeating Iceland in the final match of the qualification group stage
November 16, 04:59 PM • 41517 views
Power outages on November 17: Ukrenergo announced schedules
November 16, 04:36 PM • 33755 views
Rains are coming to Ukraine, storm warning declared in 10 regions: forecast for November 17Photo
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 65903 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
Loss of Pokrovsk cost Zelenskyy more than its capture to Putin - The Sunday TimesNovember 17, 12:53 AM • 17778 views
Occupiers in Kherson region force residents to obtain Russian health insurance to control the populationNovember 17, 01:27 AM • 6892 views
Russian troops launched missile strikes on the center of Balakliia: one person died, a 14-year-old girl among the woundedNovember 17, 01:59 AM • 10700 views
Since the beginning of 2025, Russian losses in the war in Ukraine have exceeded 367,000 people - General StaffNovember 17, 02:30 AM • 15338 views
Night missile strike on Balakliia: three dead, number of injured growingNovember 17, 02:59 AM • 27117 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 17614 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 65908 views
Either win or lose: Ukraine will play the final match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against IcelandNovember 16, 07:00 AM • 61101 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 115736 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 96338 views
"Now You See Me 3" leads global box office, while "The Running Man" flops - Variety09:03 AM • 2684 views
Tom Cruise received his first Oscar for his long career08:31 AM • 4174 views
Legendary cat-blogger Stepan celebrates 17th birthdayPhotoNovember 16, 09:02 PM • 15205 views
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Michelle Yeoh to receive Berlinale award for contribution to cinemaNovember 14, 04:53 PM • 34562 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 115736 views
Russians have 4 km left to Huliaipole - Institute for the Study of War

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1114 views

The occupiers are 4 kilometers from Huliaipole, Zaporizhzhia region, trying to isolate it from the northeast. They are advancing towards the T-0401 Pokrovske-Huliaipole highway, using foggy weather for attacks.

Russians have 4 km left to Huliaipole - Institute for the Study of War

Russian occupiers are 4 kilometers away from the settlement of Huliaipole, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Institute for the Study of War.

Details

The enemy is trying to isolate Huliaipole from the northeast in order to support efforts to capture the settlement from the east. According to ISW, the Russians are advancing towards Huliaipole and the T-0401 Pokrovske-Huliaipole highway.

The Institute for the Study of War also clarified that, according to the Ukrainian OSINT project DeepState, the Russians have gained the ability to penetrate Ukrainian defenses up to five kilometers from the front line.

Recall

Recently, the Russians have been using foggy weather for attacks along the entire front. In particular, this is happening in the Pokrovske, Velykomykhailivka, and Huliaipole directions.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Institute for the Study of War
Gulyaypole