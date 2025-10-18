Russians gathered educators from occupation administrations for "training" on "patriotic education" and to provide guidelines for brainwashing children in captured schools, the Center for National Resistance reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Russians brought employees of the so-called educational departments of the temporarily occupied territories to a seminar in Rostov. The topics are simple - the unification of "patriotic education" and guidelines for brainwashing schoolchildren. - reported the CNS.

"In fact, traitors and touring performers were taught how to more effectively implement propaganda in captured schools," the report says.

This, as noted by the CNS, is another element of a systemic attempt to change the identity of the younger generation.

Occupants teach Ukrainian children to assemble drones for the russian army - National Resistance Center