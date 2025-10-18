$41.640.00
In Vinnytsia, a driver ran over a police officer
09:59 AM • 7198 views
How much do construction services cost and where is the highest demand: analytics
Exclusive
08:50 AM • 10721 views
In Ternopil region, a Brazilian stabbed his compatriotVideo
October 18, 12:34 AM • 30428 views
Zelenskyy and Trump in the White House: discussed Tomahawk, possible peace with Russia, and energy aid to Ukraine
October 17, 11:31 PM • 55258 views
Trump does not plan to transfer Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine: the leaders' meeting was tense
October 17, 07:15 PM • 42305 views
Trump said the war could be ended within a week
October 17, 06:40 PM • 45591 views
Zelenskyy says he has "deep understandings" with Trump
October 17, 06:26 PM • 35612 views
Zelenskyy offered Trump to exchange drones for American weapons
October 17, 05:56 PM • 25071 views
There will be a bilateral meeting, but Zelenskyy will be in touch: Trump on meeting with Putin in Hungary
October 17, 05:29 PM • 22417 views
Zelenskyy arrived at the White House, met by Trump
AI in modern weapons: why the topic has become relevant, and what risks it carriesPhoto
Exclusive
October 17, 07:15 AM • 79720 views
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's includedOctober 16, 12:39 PM • 103738 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
Exclusive
October 16, 07:53 AM • 130022 views
Victoria's Secret 2025: the brightest moments of the legendary fashion showPhotoOctober 16, 07:27 AM • 95350 views
NABU is systematically ill: corruption and raiding by detectives cast doubt on the expediency of its existenceOctober 16, 07:09 AM • 120102 views
Russians gathered "educators" for a seminar to brainwash schoolchildren in the occupation - Resistance

Kyiv • UNN

 • 190 views

The Russians organized a seminar in Rostov for "educators" from the occupation administrations. The training concerned the unification of "patriotic education" and the provision of guidelines for brainwashing schoolchildren.

Russians gathered "educators" for a seminar to brainwash schoolchildren in the occupation - Resistance

Russians gathered educators from occupation administrations for "training" on "patriotic education" and to provide guidelines for brainwashing children in captured schools, the Center for National Resistance reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Russians brought employees of the so-called educational departments of the temporarily occupied territories to a seminar in Rostov. The topics are simple - the unification of "patriotic education" and guidelines for brainwashing schoolchildren.

- reported the CNS.

"In fact, traitors and touring performers were taught how to more effectively implement propaganda in captured schools," the report says.

This, as noted by the CNS, is another element of a systemic attempt to change the identity of the younger generation.

Occupants teach Ukrainian children to assemble drones for the russian army - National Resistance Center28.12.24, 00:29 • 21985 views

