Russians fired 524 shells in Kherson region: four killed and 6 wounded

Kherson region suffered 101 attacks by Russian troops over the past day, 4 people were killed and 6 wounded, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Over the past day, the enemy made 101 attacks, firing 524 shells from mortars, artillery, MLRS, tanks, UAVs and aircraft. The enemy fired 26 shells at the city of Kherson. (...) As a result of Russian aggression, 4 people were killed and 6 others were wounded - Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

The Russian military, according to him, hit residential areas of the region's settlements; a preschool and a factory in Beryslav.

Russians attacked Beryslav in Kherson region with a drone: there is a victim