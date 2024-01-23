Russians attacked Beryslav in Kherson region with a drone: there is a victim
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian military carried out another drone attack on Beryslav, Kherson region, resulting in one person being wounded.
This morning , the Russian military once again attacked Beryslav, Kherson region. One person was wounded as a result of the enemy shelling. UNN reports this with reference to the RMA.
Russians attacked Beryslav from a drone once again. The injured 47-year-old man was taken to the hospital
It is noted that the victim has an explosive injury and a head wound. The victim is being provided with medical assistance.
In the morning, on January 23, Russian troops once again shelled one of the districts of Kherson, wounding a civilian.