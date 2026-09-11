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Russians executed two captured National Guard soldiers near Dobropillia — prosecutors have launched an investigation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30 views

According to the investigation, Russian soldiers captured and shot two National Guard soldiers near Dobropillia. Prosecutors are investigating the war crime.

Russians executed two captured National Guard soldiers near Dobropillia — prosecutors have launched an investigation

Near Dobropillia, Russian servicemen, according to the investigation, captured two National Guard soldiers and shot them with automatic weapons. This was reported by the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched in criminal proceedings into the commission of a war crime that resulted in the death of people (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- the statement reads.

It is noted that on September 2, 2026, two servicemen of the National Guard of Ukraine were at a firing position in a forest belt near Dobropillia. According to the investigation, the Ukrainian defenders, who were carrying out a combat mission, were captured by the occupiers. Subsequently, representatives of the Russian Armed Forces executed them by shooting them with automatic weapons.

Urgent investigative (search) actions are currently being carried out aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the incident and identifying those involved in committing the said crime among Russian servicemen.

The prosecutor's office reminded that the killing of prisoners of war is a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions and a serious international crime.

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Olga Rozgon

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