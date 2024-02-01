russians are massively importing their own propaganda literature to the occupied territories of Ukraine and seizing Ukrainian books. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

In the temporarily occupied territories, russians continue to bring their waste paper to the library.

For this purpose, so-called volunteers are sent to the occupied regions to deliver books on the "history of russia" and "fiction" to villages. The "volunteers" are accompanied by russian soldiers - summarized in the Resistance.

Propaganda among children: in TOT, russians teach children that Ukrainians are a fictional nation

It is noted that the relevant literature is being imported to replace Ukrainian books that were seized from libraries by the russians.

Add-ons

The National Resistance Center emphasized that the russians do not provide security guarantees to their "volunteers," most of whom receive salaries in envelopes and have no official status in the TOT.

As a result, their families do not receive social benefits in the event of an accident that could happen to anyone who helps the occupiers.

Recall

The Center for National Resistance stated that the russian Academy of Sciences seeks to distribute its propaganda literature internationally through library exchange programs.

Thus, Moscow is trying to justify russia's claims to the occupied regions of Ukraine and to simulate global support for Moscow's military actions.