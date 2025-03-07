Russians are testing the Ukrainian defense in Sumy region near the Kursk operation zone - Mysnyk
Kyiv • UNN
Russian infantry units are trying to attack the Ukrainian defense on the border of Sumy region. There is a decrease in drone activity observed, but the enemy continues mortar shelling and uses dozens of UAVs daily.
The infantry units of the invaders are trying to test the strength of the Ukrainian defense on the border of Sumy region. At the same time, there is a decrease in the activity of UAVs and FPV drones, but the enemy continues mortar fire. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are repelling attempts to attack, using the complexity of the local terrain.
Vadym Mysnyk, spokesman for the Joint Forces Operation "Siversk", reported this during a telethon, as reported by UNN.
Details
In response to questions about the attempts of Russian saboteurs to cross the border into the Shostka district, as well as regarding the current operational situation, Vadym Mysnyk noted the following:
The enemy continues shelling the border. Waves for several days. On the sixth day of border shelling, the activity is very low. There is a decrease in the activity of UAVs and FPV drones. They are trying to cover this with mortar fire.
Mysnyk noted that the decrease in enemy activity is a result of the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. But the enemy also lacks resources.
At the same time, Russian troops are trying to restrain Ukrainian military resources. The enemy is trying to prevent the redeployment of Ukrainian Armed Forces units to hotter sections of the front, Mysnyk explained.
The highest concentration of enemy troops is in those areas bordering the zone of the Kursk operation – there, infantry units are trying to test the strength of our defense. The local terrain is complex – marshy, forested. We are trying to use this to our advantage.
Supplement
Regarding drones - the situation remains the same, added the spokesman for the Joint Forces Operation "Siversk".
That is, the enemy launches them by the dozens throughout the day. On the border, the enemy uses all systems to the maximum.
