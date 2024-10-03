Russians again attack a bus in the suburbs of Kherson

For the second time in two days, Russian troops attacked the same bus in Antonivka, a suburb of Kherson, with a drone, no one was injured, Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson CMA, said on Telegram on Thursday, UNN reports.

In the morning in Antonivka, Russian occupation forces again attacked the 17th bus, which was already damaged yesterday, with a drone. This time, fortunately, neither the driver nor the passengers were injured - Mrochko wrote.

