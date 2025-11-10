Church and bank burned: State Emergency Service showed consequences of Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region on November 10

ukenru
Publications
Exclusives
Kyiv • UNN

 • 1492 views

On the night of November 10, Russian occupiers attacked Synelnykove district and Nikopol. As a result of the strikes, the dome of a church, the roof of a bank, and a residential building caught fire. The fires have been extinguished, and there are no casualties.

On the night of November 10, Russian occupiers launched UAV attacks on Synelnykove district and Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk region. As a result of the strikes, the dome of a church and the roof of a bank building caught fire, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

In addition, in Nikopol, a residential building caught fire due to an enemy attack. Rescuers promptly extinguished all fires; there were no casualties.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine published photos of the aftermath of the attack.

Recall

As a result of the Russian attack on Dnipro on the night of November 8, the number of injured increased to 13 people. The city declared two days of mourning on November 9 and 10 for the victims.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Dnipro