Church and bank burned: State Emergency Service showed consequences of Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region on November 10
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of November 10, Russian occupiers attacked Synelnykove district and Nikopol. As a result of the strikes, the dome of a church, the roof of a bank, and a residential building caught fire. The fires have been extinguished, and there are no casualties.
Details
In addition, in Nikopol, a residential building caught fire due to an enemy attack. Rescuers promptly extinguished all fires; there were no casualties.
The State Emergency Service of Ukraine published photos of the aftermath of the attack.
Recall
As a result of the Russian attack on Dnipro on the night of November 8, the number of injured increased to 13 people. The city declared two days of mourning on November 9 and 10 for the victims.