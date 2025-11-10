Church and bank burned: State Emergency Service showed consequences of Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region on November 10

On the night of November 10, Russian occupiers launched UAV attacks on Synelnykove district and Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk region. As a result of the strikes, the dome of a church and the roof of a bank building caught fire, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

In addition, in Nikopol, a residential building caught fire due to an enemy attack. Rescuers promptly extinguished all fires; there were no casualties.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine published photos of the aftermath of the attack.

Recall

As a result of the Russian attack on Dnipro on the night of November 8, the number of injured increased to 13 people. The city declared two days of mourning on November 9 and 10 for the victims.