Russian troops struck a bus with people in Sumy region: there are casualties

On Sunday, July 27, Russians attacked a bus with civilians in the Sumy region. As a result of the attack, there are casualties. This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, writes UNN.

The Russians attacked a bus with civilians in the Sumy district, this happened in the area of the Yunakivka community. There are preliminary casualties. They are being provided with assistance - wrote the official.

He added that all emergency services are involved in responding to the consequences of this cynical attack on the civilian population.

Recall

On July 27, Russian troops attacked critical infrastructure facilities in Sumy. As a result of the drone attack, part of the Sumy community was left without electricity.